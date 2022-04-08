        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch standings update: Minnesota Wild-St. Louis Blues a pre-playoffs preview

          Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          As we gaze upon the current NHL standings, one first-round playoff matchup appears to be more locked in than all of the rest: the Minnesota Wild vs. the St. Louis Blues in the Central Division's No. 2-vs.-No. 3 seed matchup.

          Luckily for us, we get a preview of that series Friday night.

          These two teams have met only once thus far this season, a 6-4 win by the Blues in the 2022 Winter Classic. They'll play Friday night's matchup indoors at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, so fans can keep their winter weather gear at home.

          The clubs both come into this matchup reasonably hot, with the Wild on an 8-1-1 streak in their past 10, and the Blues going 6-3-1 in that same span. Both teams are also somewhat banged up, with the Wild's Matt Dumba, Jon Merrill and Matt Boldy on the injury report, joined there by the Blues' Scott Perunovich, Logan Brown and Torey Krug.

          Will we get the intensity ramped up to full volume Friday night, or will the clubs hold a little bit back for their eventual meetings down the road? The game streams live for out-of-market for ESPN+ subscribers, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Friday night's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+

          Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets, 8 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          New York Rangers 3, Pittsburgh Penguins 0
          Philadelphia Flyers 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
          Nashville Predators 3, Ottawa Senators 2
          Montreal Canadiens 7, New Jersey Devils 4
          Carolina Hurricanes 5, Buffalo Sabres 3
          Seattle Kraken 2, Chicago Blackhawks 0
          Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Dallas Stars 3 (OT)
          Vancouver Canucks 5, Arizona Coyotes 1
          Edmonton Oilers 3, Los Angeles Kings 2
          Calgary Flames 4, San Jose Sharks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ TB (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. BOS (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ FLA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ CAR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 13

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 13
          Next game: @ STL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. MIN (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 81%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 41%
          Tragic number: 18

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 30

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31