The ABC Saturday afternoon hockey schedule continues this week with a Metropolitan Division clash, as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals pay a visit to his old buddy Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET and simulcast on ESPN+.

To help get you ready for the game, we've put together a guide on all the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Stats & Information, and more.

This season, ESPN+ will broadcast 75 exclusive regular-season games, with ABC and ESPN airing a combined 28 exclusive regular-season games for a total of 103 games. The complete broadcast schedule can be found here.

3 p.m. ET | Watch live on ESPN+

Line: Pittsburgh -140 | Over/under: 6

Capitals

ESPN Power Rankings: 15

Leading scorer: Alex Ovechkin, 81 points in 68 games

2021-22 record: 38-22-10 (86 points), fourth in Metro Division

The Capitals have a 14-6-1 record against the Metropolitan Division this season, the best of any team within that division. That would be the team's third-best record against the Metro since the division was created in 2013-14.

The Capitals come into Saturday's game with a roster that has an average age of 30.0 years, tied with the Islanders for the oldest in the league. The Penguins are tied for the fifth-oldest roster with the Wild at 29.3 years.

Washington has struggled in the faceoff circle, ranking 28th overall (47.4%), last on the power play (46.1%) and 30th in offensive zone draws (45.3%). Among 87 qualifying players, Lars Eller ranks 56th (49.8%) and Evgeny Kuznetsov ranks 84th (43.7%) in faceoff win pct.

Alex Ovechkin stands at 773 goals, leaving him 28 away from tying Gordie Howe for second all-time (801). With 12 games left, if Ovechkin maintains his season pace, he'll finish with exactly 50 goals for the ninth time in his career, which would tie Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history.

Ovechkin has reached 300 shots for a 15th time in his 17-year career (301), three more than any other player in NHL history. Only Auston Matthews (314) and David Pastrnak (304) have taken more than Ovechkin this season.

John Carlson is one point shy of his fourth career 60-point season. Over the last five seasons, Carlson has the most assists (250) and points (316) by a defenseman.

Nicklas Backstrom's points-per-game rate of 0.73 would be the lowest of his career. He still has 276 career assists on goals by Alex Ovechkin.

Penguins

ESPN Power Rankings: 12

Leading scorer: Sidney Crosby, 72 points in 59 games

2021-22 record: 41-21-10 (92 points), third in Metro Division

