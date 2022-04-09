Hilary Knight and Rick DiPietro demonstrate how to defend against hockey's most polarizing highlight move, "The Michigan." (3:01)

Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set.

At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.

Whether they play in June or not, there is the Saturday matchup to ponder. The two teams met once previously this season, a 6-4 win for the Predators in Sunrise, with Mikael Granlund scoring the game-winner with 5:31 remaining in the third period. Will we get that much offense and that close of a game Saturday evening in Smashville? We'll be keeping an eye on this one.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+

New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars, 2 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators, 6 p.m.

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Boston Bruins 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (OT)

Florida Panthers 4, Buffalo Sabres 3

New York Islanders 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1

St. Louis Blues 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)

Colorado Avalanche 5, Winnipeg Jets 4 (OT)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 11

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 11

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 12

Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 6

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 11

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 88%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 13

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 11

Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 9

Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 70%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 43%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 6%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 12

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 78

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 31