          NHL playoff watch standings update: Southern-fried contender clash between Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators

          8:00 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          Three weeks from Saturday, all eight first-round matchups in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be set.

          At this point, the Florida Panthers have clinched a spot (and are on their way to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference), while the Nashville Predators are in possession of the first Western Conference wild-card spot. So in theory, the game Saturday night between the two clubs is a potential Stanley Cup Final preview. How likely would this matchup be? Well, thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we have some projections: The Panthers have a 24% shot at reaching the Cup Final, while the Preds' Cup Final chances are 6%.

          Whether they play in June or not, there is the Saturday matchup to ponder. The two teams met once previously this season, a 6-4 win for the Predators in Sunrise, with Mikael Granlund scoring the game-winner with 5:31 remaining in the third period. Will we get that much offense and that close of a game Saturday evening in Smashville? We'll be keeping an eye on this one.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available on ESPN+

          New Jersey Devils at Dallas Stars, 2 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
          Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators, 6 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 p.m.
          New York Islanders at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
          Arizona Coyotes at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 2, Tampa Bay Lightning 1 (OT)
          Florida Panthers 4, Buffalo Sabres 3
          New York Islanders 2, Carolina Hurricanes 1
          St. Louis Blues 4, Minnesota Wild 3 (OT)
          Colorado Avalanche 5, Winnipeg Jets 4 (OT)

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ TB (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 13

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 88%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 70%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 43%
          Tragic number: 18

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 6%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 17

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 19

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 23

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 31

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 31