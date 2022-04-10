        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch standings update: Boston Bruins-Washington Capitals matchup leads busy Sunday slate

          play
          How to defend against 'The Michigan' (3:01)

          Hilary Knight and Rick DiPietro demonstrate how to defend against hockey's most polarizing highlight move, "The Michigan." (3:01)

          7:45 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          Thanks to some early start times, Sunday's NHL schedule gives us another "all-day hockey" feel, and it starts off with arguably the best matchup of the day as the Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals at 1:30 p.m. ET.

          Though neither team has officially clinched a playoff spot yet, both appear to be well on their way; the Bruins currently sit third in the Atlantic Division and would play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, while the Caps possess the East's No. 2 wild card, and would take on the Florida Panthers. Boston has won the first two games in the season series (7-3 in D.C. on Jan. 10, and 4-3 in Boston on Jan. 20).

          Later in the day, we'll be keeping an eye on two other matchups of likely playoff teams, with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the Nashville Predators, and the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Minnesota Wild.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available on ESPN+

          Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)
          Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. (TNT)
          Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          New Jersey Devils 3, Dallas Stars 1
          Washington Capitals 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 3
          Florida Panthers 4, Nashville Predators 1
          Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Montreal Canadiens 2
          Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Detroit Red Wings 4 (OT)
          New York Rangers 5, Ottawa Senators 1
          Calgary Flames 4, Seattle Kraken 1
          Anaheim Ducks 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3
          St. Louis Blues 6, New York Islanders 1
          Colorado Avalanche 2, Edmonton Oilers 1 (SO)
          Vancouver Canucks 4, San Jose Sharks 2
          Vegas Golden Knights 6, Arizona Coyotes 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ TB (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. WPG (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 110
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 12
          Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 13

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. NJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 10
          Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 70%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 53%
          Tragic number: 18

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 9%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 4

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 11
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 17

          5. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          7. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 17

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 23

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 31

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 32