Thanks to some early start times, Sunday's NHL schedule gives us another "all-day hockey" feel, and it starts off with arguably the best matchup of the day as the Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Though neither team has officially clinched a playoff spot yet, both appear to be well on their way; the Bruins currently sit third in the Atlantic Division and would play the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round, while the Caps possess the East's No. 2 wild card, and would take on the Florida Panthers. Boston has won the first two games in the season series (7-3 in D.C. on Jan. 10, and 4-3 in Boston on Jan. 20).

Later in the day, we'll be keeping an eye on two other matchups of likely playoff teams, with the Pittsburgh Penguins hosting the Nashville Predators, and the Los Angeles Kings visiting the Minnesota Wild.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Boston Bruins

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available on ESPN+

Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals, 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Buffalo Sabres at Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

New Jersey Devils 3, Dallas Stars 1

Washington Capitals 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 3

Florida Panthers 4, Nashville Predators 1

Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Montreal Canadiens 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Detroit Red Wings 4 (OT)

New York Rangers 5, Ottawa Senators 1

Calgary Flames 4, Seattle Kraken 1

Anaheim Ducks 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3

St. Louis Blues 6, New York Islanders 1

Colorado Avalanche 2, Edmonton Oilers 1 (SO)

Vancouver Canucks 4, San Jose Sharks 2

Vegas Golden Knights 6, Arizona Coyotes 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 11

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. BUF (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. WPG (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ WSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ ARI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 10

Next game: @ BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 12

Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 11

Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 94%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 11

Next game: @ CHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 77%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ OTT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 13

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: vs. DAL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. NJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 9

Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 9

Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 70%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 53%

Tragic number: 18

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 9%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 4

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 11

Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 32