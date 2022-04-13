As of the trade deadline on March 21, it appeared that the Los Angeles Kings had a reasonably safe spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs. Things have gotten a lot muddier since then.

Since March 24, the club is 4-4-2, falling out of the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, and it is now in danger of being caught by the Vegas Golden Knights for the No. 3 seed; after last night's action, L.A. holds a three-point edge over Vegas, though the latter has a game in hand and two more regulation wins.

While the Kings hold a 30-28 regulation-wins edge over the Dallas Stars for the second wild-card spot, the Stars have two games in hand (as do the Nashville Predators, currently in the first wild-card position). And for any remaining games on the 2021-22 slate, the Kings will be without veteran defenseman Drew Doughty, who has been out since March 10 and underwent wrist surgery; he hopes to be ready for training camp.

And so that sets the scene for tonight's matchup against the juggernaut Colorado Avalanche, a team that has beaten the Kings twice already this season (4-1 on Jan. 20 and 3-0 on March 15).

Sounds like tough sledding. But there is some hope! After tonight's game, the remaining six on the Kings' schedule are against teams currently not in playoff position (the Columbus Blue Jackets, Anaheim Ducks twice, Chicago Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks). Will they hold it together? According to the latest projections from FiveThirtyEight, the Kings have a 67% chance of making the playoffs.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available to stream on ESPN+.

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Colorado Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Last night's scoreboard

St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 2

Buffalo Sabres 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 2

Florida Panthers 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 (OT)

Carolina Hurricanes 4, New York Rangers 2

Washington Capitals 9, Philadelphia Flyers 2

Ottawa Senators 4, Detroit Red Wings 1

New York Islanders 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 4 (SO)

Minnesota Wild 5, Edmonton Oilers 1

Nashville Predators 1, San Jose Sharks 0 (OT)

Los Angeles Kings 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Calgary Flames 5, Seattle Kraken 3

Dallas Stars 1, Tampa Bay Lightning 0

Vancouver Canucks 5, Vegas Golden Knights 4 (OT)

New Jersey Devils 6, Arizona Coyotes 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. WPG (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ CBJ (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 8

Next game: @ PHI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Next game: @ TOR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ COL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NYR (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 10

Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 10

Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 9

Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 96%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 90%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ FLA (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 9

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 8

Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 95%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 7

Next game: @ COL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 67%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 44%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. ARI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 9%

Tragic number: 10

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16: