Any time the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild face off, it's a reminder of when the North Stars relocated from Minnesota to Texas, and all of the anger about that decision for years to come among residents of the State of Hockey. Fun fact: That franchise has now played more regular season games as the Dallas Stars than the Minnesota North Stars.

In other words, there is some additional heat for the intradivisional clash between the two clubs tonight (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). And oh yeah, both teams also have their sights set on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

For the Wild, the battle continues to earn home-ice advantage in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup against the St. Louis Blues. Currently, the two clubs both have 96 points, and the Wild have a game in hand; however, they need to remain ahead because St. Louis has a significant lead on the regulation wins counter (39 to 33).

As for the Stars, they enter tonight's matchup as the West's second wild card, three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights (with one game in hand), and one point behind the Nashville Predators for the first wild-card spot. One would imagine that getting that first wild card carries extra weight because it means a matchup against the Calgary Flames and not the Colorado Avalanche in the first round; however, the Stars won the season series against the Avs, two games to one, so perhaps they wouldn't mind playing David against this year's version of Goliath.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m .(ESPN+)

Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

New York Rangers 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Montreal Canadiens 1

Colorado Avalanche 9, Los Angeles Kings 3

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. WPG (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Rush to the Stanley Cup Playoffs The 2021-22 NHL season is winding down towards the final day on April 29. Catch all the playoff races live on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Next game: @ TOR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ COL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 112

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 10

Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 9

Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 91%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ FLA (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 9

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 8

Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 95%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 58%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 48%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. ARI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 10%

Tragic number: 10

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 10

Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 32

Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16: