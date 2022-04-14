        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: The impact of Thursday's Dallas Stars-Minnesota Wild game

          7:00 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Any time the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild face off, it's a reminder of when the North Stars relocated from Minnesota to Texas, and all of the anger about that decision for years to come among residents of the State of Hockey. Fun fact: That franchise has now played more regular season games as the Dallas Stars than the Minnesota North Stars.

          In other words, there is some additional heat for the intradivisional clash between the two clubs tonight (8 p.m. ET on ESPN). And oh yeah, both teams also have their sights set on the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs.

          For the Wild, the battle continues to earn home-ice advantage in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup against the St. Louis Blues. Currently, the two clubs both have 96 points, and the Wild have a game in hand; however, they need to remain ahead because St. Louis has a significant lead on the regulation wins counter (39 to 33).

          As for the Stars, they enter tonight's matchup as the West's second wild card, three points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights (with one game in hand), and one point behind the Nashville Predators for the first wild-card spot. One would imagine that getting that first wild card carries extra weight because it means a matchup against the Calgary Flames and not the Colorado Avalanche in the first round; however, the Stars won the season series against the Avs, two games to one, so perhaps they wouldn't mind playing David against this year's version of Goliath.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+.

          Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m .(ESPN+)
          Edmonton Oilers at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
          San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.
          Arizona Coyotes at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          New York Rangers 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0
          Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Montreal Canadiens 1
          Colorado Avalanche 9, Los Angeles Kings 3

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 110
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ TOR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 5

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 112
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ DAL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 97%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 91%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ FLA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 9

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 95%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 58%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 48%
          Tragic number: 13

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. ARI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 10%
          Tragic number: 10

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          San Jose Sharks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 10
          Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 23

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 21

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 17

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 20

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 31

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 32

          Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.

          • Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.