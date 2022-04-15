Some nights there are a bounty of NHL games on the schedule, a large proportion of which have massive impacts on the playoff races.

Then there are nights like Friday, with three of four teams headed to the draft lottery, and one team eight points clear of the club below them. (And we can't blame the schedule-making crew either, as all four of these teams were in the playoffs last season.)

In any event, now is as good a time as any to take a gander at some of the top prospects available for the teams that are near the bottom of the standings, and atop the draft lottery board.

No. 1 on most draft boards (including TSN's Bob McKenzie and Craig Button, along with Sportsnet) is Kingston Frontenacs center Shane Wright. The Burlington, Ontario, native was the sixth player granted "exceptional player" status by the OHL, which allowed him to begin playing in that league a year earlier (joining the likes of John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad and Connor McDavid). As Wright told our Greg Wyshynski in the fall, he models his game more after Patrice Bergeron than a heavy scoring type, but getting that kind of player would certainly be nice for any of the teams that wind up selecting No. 1.

Another center who finds himself near the top of many rankings (and at the very top of those by Chris Peters of Daily Faceoff) is Logan Cooley of the U.S. national under-18 team (NTDP). Cooley is also a center, and seems like another player that most lottery teams could use. As Peters writes: "Cooley's game is all about speed. His pace is exceptional and troubles defenders in his peer group. He can burn the opposition in transition and creates havoc in the offensive zone with his ability to navigate through traffic and find soft areas before the other team even knows they're there."

Beyond the North American prospects is Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky, who has been plying his trade for TPS in the Liiga (Finland) this season. Beyond his professional play there, he suited up for Slovakia at the Olympics, where the country won a bronze medal and he took home MVP honors for the tournament -- no big deal. As we know, current NHL players didn't participate in the Beijing Games, but a lot of ex-NHL players did, as well as a number of elite players from NCAA hockey and pro leagues elsewhere.

Those are just three of the 224 players that will be selected in this year's draft, which will be televised on ESPN networks on July 7 and 8.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Friday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available to stream on ESPN+.

New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Thursday's scoreboard

Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Ottawa Senators 3, Boston Bruins 2

St. Louis Blues 6, Buffalo Sabres 2

Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Washington Capitals 3

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh Penguins 6, New York Islanders 3

Detroit Red Wings 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Edmonton Oilers 4, Nashville Predators 0

Minnesota Wild 3, Dallas Stars 2 (OT)

Chicago Blackhawks 5, San Jose Sharks 4 (SO)

Colorado Avalanche 3, New Jersey Devils 1

Vegas Golden Knights 6, Calgary Flames 1

Vancouver Canucks 7, Arizona Coyotes 1

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. WPG (Friday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 8

Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 7

Next game: @ COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 6

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 8

Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ MTL (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 114

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 9

Next game: @ STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 90%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 89%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ FLA (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 8

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 49%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 63%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 10%

Tragic number: 9

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 52

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 65

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16: