          NHL playoff watch standings update: What's at stake in the 2022 draft lottery

          Chris Tanouye/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          Some nights there are a bounty of NHL games on the schedule, a large proportion of which have massive impacts on the playoff races.

          Then there are nights like Friday, with three of four teams headed to the draft lottery, and one team eight points clear of the club below them. (And we can't blame the schedule-making crew either, as all four of these teams were in the playoffs last season.)

          In any event, now is as good a time as any to take a gander at some of the top prospects available for the teams that are near the bottom of the standings, and atop the draft lottery board.

          No. 1 on most draft boards (including TSN's Bob McKenzie and Craig Button, along with Sportsnet) is Kingston Frontenacs center Shane Wright. The Burlington, Ontario, native was the sixth player granted "exceptional player" status by the OHL, which allowed him to begin playing in that league a year earlier (joining the likes of John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad and Connor McDavid). As Wright told our Greg Wyshynski in the fall, he models his game more after Patrice Bergeron than a heavy scoring type, but getting that kind of player would certainly be nice for any of the teams that wind up selecting No. 1.

          Another center who finds himself near the top of many rankings (and at the very top of those by Chris Peters of Daily Faceoff) is Logan Cooley of the U.S. national under-18 team (NTDP). Cooley is also a center, and seems like another player that most lottery teams could use. As Peters writes: "Cooley's game is all about speed. His pace is exceptional and troubles defenders in his peer group. He can burn the opposition in transition and creates havoc in the offensive zone with his ability to navigate through traffic and find soft areas before the other team even knows they're there."

          Beyond the North American prospects is Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky, who has been plying his trade for TPS in the Liiga (Finland) this season. Beyond his professional play there, he suited up for Slovakia at the Olympics, where the country won a bronze medal and he took home MVP honors for the tournament -- no big deal. As we know, current NHL players didn't participate in the Beijing Games, but a lot of ex-NHL players did, as well as a number of elite players from NCAA hockey and pro leagues elsewhere.

          Those are just three of the 224 players that will be selected in this year's draft, which will be televised on ESPN networks on July 7 and 8.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Friday's games

          New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

          Thursday's scoreboard

          Ottawa Senators 3, Boston Bruins 2
          St. Louis Blues 6, Buffalo Sabres 2
          Toronto Maple Leafs 7, Washington Capitals 3
          Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)
          Pittsburgh Penguins 6, New York Islanders 3
          Detroit Red Wings 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0
          Edmonton Oilers 4, Nashville Predators 0
          Minnesota Wild 3, Dallas Stars 2 (OT)
          Chicago Blackhawks 5, San Jose Sharks 4 (SO)
          Colorado Avalanche 3, New Jersey Devils 1
          Vegas Golden Knights 6, Calgary Flames 1
          Vancouver Canucks 7, Arizona Coyotes 1

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 110
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. WPG (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Boston Bruins

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. NYI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ MTL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 114
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 90%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 89%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ FLA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 49%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 63%
          Tragic number: 12

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 10%
          Tragic number: 9

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 62
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 21

          9. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 18

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 20

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 31

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33

          Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.

          • Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.