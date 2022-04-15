Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price will start against the New York Islanders at Bell Centre on Friday night, making his first appearance with the team since the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Canadiens interim coach Martin St. Louis made the announcement after a practice that saw Price preparing as if he were the starter.

Price, 34, hasn't appeared in an NHL game since July 7, 2021, when the Canadiens were eliminated in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The next several months were tumultuous for Price. He had off-season knee surgery. He waived his no-movement clause to be left unprotected in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft - the thought being that his massive contract would deter Seattle from selected him, which they did not.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Price voluntarily entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

"Over the last few years, I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn't have the tools to cope with that struggle," Price wrote on Instagram last November. "I made the decision to enter a residential treatment facility for substance abuse. Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family. Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do, and it was what I needed to do."

Price returned the Canadiens in late 2021, but his road back from surgery hit some setbacks, including a non-COVID-related illness that took him out of action. But earlier this month, Price began participating in full team drills with Montreal, fueling speculation that he could return before the end of the regular season.

"It's been a long, long road for him. He's eager to get in there. It's nice to see him on gameday," said friend and teammate Brendan Gallagher. "It's something he's working incredibly hard for. So in front of him, we have to give a good effort and hopefully win a hockey game."

This is Price's 15th NHL season. He has a career record of 695-360-257 in 707 games, all with the Canadiens. Price won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender in 2014-15. Price is signed through the 2025-26 season with a $10.5 million average annual contract value.