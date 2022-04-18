        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: Western Conference wild-card drama continues

          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards.

          Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.

          Both Vegas and Dallas are back on the ice this evening, with the Knights hosting the New Jersey Devils at 10 p.m. ET and the Stars traveling to take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 p.m. ET; the Predators will be hoping to regroup after Sunday's 8-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues, as they host the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

          Looking beyond Monday night, the Knights host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, followed by the San Jose Sharks on Sunday; the Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, then the Flames on Thursday, before hosting the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. On April 26, the Knights and Stars will face off in Dallas, in what could be a pivotal matchup. The Predators avoid these two teams, but including the Flames game on Tuesday, five of their final six contests are against playoff-bound clubs. This will be a fun one to watch over the final two weeks.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
          C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Dallas Stars
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Today's games

          Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. (NHLN)
          Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.
          Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
          Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Florida Panthers 6, Detroit Red Wings 1
          Buffalo Sabres 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3
          St. Louis Blues 8, Nashville Predators 3
          Minnesota Wild 5, San Jose Sharks 4 (OT)
          Toronto Maple Leafs 4, New York Islanders 2
          Anaheim Ducks 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 4

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 114
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ ARI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ VGK (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          z - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 116
          Regulation wins: 45
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. WSH (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ VAN (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 94%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 89%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Calgary Flames

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ CHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 66%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. NJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 42%
          Tragic number: 9

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 10%
          Tragic number: 8

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 20

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 30

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33

          Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.

          • Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.