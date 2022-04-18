With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards.

Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.

Both Vegas and Dallas are back on the ice this evening, with the Knights hosting the New Jersey Devils at 10 p.m. ET and the Stars traveling to take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 p.m. ET; the Predators will be hoping to regroup after Sunday's 8-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues, as they host the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames on Tuesday.

Looking beyond Monday night, the Knights host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, followed by the San Jose Sharks on Sunday; the Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday, then the Flames on Thursday, before hosting the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. On April 26, the Knights and Stars will face off in Dallas, in what could be a pivotal matchup. The Predators avoid these two teams, but including the Flames game on Tuesday, five of their final six contests are against playoff-bound clubs. This will be a fun one to watch over the final two weeks.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators

C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Dallas Stars

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available to stream on ESPN+.

Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. (NHLN)

Carolina Hurricanes at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

New Jersey Devils at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

Florida Panthers 6, Detroit Red Wings 1

Buffalo Sabres 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3

St. Louis Blues 8, Nashville Predators 3

Minnesota Wild 5, San Jose Sharks 4 (OT)

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, New York Islanders 2

Anaheim Ducks 6, Columbus Blue Jackets 4

Expanded standings

Note: x = clinched playoff spot; z = clinched best Conference record; e = eliminated

Atlantic Division

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 114

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 7

Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 6

Next game: @ ARI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Rush to the Stanley Cup Playoffs The 2021-22 NHL season is winding down towards the final day on April 29. Catch all the playoff races live on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC and Hulu.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

x - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 7

Next game: @ COL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - New York Islanders

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: @ VGK (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

z - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 116

Regulation wins: 45

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. WSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Playoff Hockey Pick 'Em Make picks throughout the postseason for a chance at $14,000 in prizes. Make Your Picks

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 101

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 7

Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 7

Next game: @ VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 94%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 89%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Calgary Flames

Points: 101

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 7

Next game: @ CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 5

Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 66%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. NJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 42%

Tragic number: 9

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 10%

Tragic number: 8

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Next game: vs. OTT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16: