With the NHL playoff field solidifying over the final two weeks of the regular season, we can begin to get excited about dream Stanley Cup Final matchups. One type of matchup that is always captivating is a rematch of a recent Cup Final clash, and one of the possibilities of that archetype this time around is running back the 2019 series between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.
Tuesday night, we'll get a potential preview of that Cup Final combo as Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and the B's head to St. Louis to take on Ryan O'Reilly, Robert Thomas and the Blues. The Blues won 4-2 in the first matchup this season between the teams (April 12 in Boston) on the strength of a two-goal outing from Vladimir Tarasenko.
Taking a peek at the standings, the Blues are battling with the Minnesota Wild for home-ice advantage in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 Central Division series; the Wild will square off with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The Bruins are currently the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, which would likely earn them an opening-round matchup against the Metropolitan Division champions (the Carolina Hurricanes currently lead the New York Rangers by two points).
As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+.
Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)
Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Calgary Flames 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2
Washington Capitals 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
Carolina Hurricanes 5, Arizona Coyotes 3
New Jersey Devils 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2
Seattle Kraken 4, Ottawa Senators 2
Vancouver Canucks 6, Dallas Stars 2
Expanded standings
Note: x = clinched playoff spot; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated
Atlantic Division
x - Florida Panthers
Points: 114
Regulation wins: 40
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 7
Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 106
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Boston Bruins
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 7
Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Buffalo Sabres
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Detroit Red Wings
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Ottawa Senators
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 106
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Washington Capitals
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 6
Next game: @ VGK (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - New York Islanders
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - New Jersey Devils
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ TOR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
z - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 116
Regulation wins: 45
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 6
Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - St. Louis Blues
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Minnesota Wild
Points: 101
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 7
Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 93%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 6
Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 93%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Calgary Flames
Points: 103
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 6
Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 5
Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 74%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. WSH (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 21%
Tragic number: 8
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 19%
Tragic number: 9
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Next game: vs. COL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.
1. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 16
2. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 21
4. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 57
Regulation wins: 18
5. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 15
6. New Jersey Devils
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 19
7. Ottawa Senators
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 24
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 68
Regulation wins: 18
9. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 23
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 20
11. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 21
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 24
13. New York Islanders
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 32
14. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 31
16. Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 33
Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:
Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.
Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.