With the NHL playoff field solidifying over the final two weeks of the regular season, we can begin to get excited about dream Stanley Cup Final matchups. One type of matchup that is always captivating is a rematch of a recent Cup Final clash, and one of the possibilities of that archetype this time around is running back the 2019 series between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.

Tuesday night, we'll get a potential preview of that Cup Final combo as Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and the B's head to St. Louis to take on Ryan O'Reilly, Robert Thomas and the Blues. The Blues won 4-2 in the first matchup this season between the teams (April 12 in Boston) on the strength of a two-goal outing from Vladimir Tarasenko.

Taking a peek at the standings, the Blues are battling with the Minnesota Wild for home-ice advantage in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 Central Division series; the Wild will square off with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The Bruins are currently the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, which would likely earn them an opening-round matchup against the Metropolitan Division champions (the Carolina Hurricanes currently lead the New York Rangers by two points).

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+.

Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Calgary Flames 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Washington Capitals 3, Colorado Avalanche 2

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Arizona Coyotes 3

New Jersey Devils 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2

Seattle Kraken 4, Ottawa Senators 2

Vancouver Canucks 6, Dallas Stars 2

Expanded standings

Note: x = clinched playoff spot; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated

Atlantic Division

x - Florida Panthers

Points: 114

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 7

Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 7

Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 6

Next game: @ VGK (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - New York Islanders

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

z - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 116

Regulation wins: 45

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 6

Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 101

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 7

Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 93%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 6

Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 93%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 3

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Calgary Flames

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 6

Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 5

Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 74%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. WSH (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 21%

Tragic number: 8

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 6

Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 19%

Tragic number: 9

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Next game: vs. COL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 57

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 32

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16: