          NHL playoff watch standings update: Boston Bruins-St. Louis Blues highlights busy Tuesday schedule

          Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          With the NHL playoff field solidifying over the final two weeks of the regular season, we can begin to get excited about dream Stanley Cup Final matchups. One type of matchup that is always captivating is a rematch of a recent Cup Final clash, and one of the possibilities of that archetype this time around is running back the 2019 series between the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins.

          Tuesday night, we'll get a potential preview of that Cup Final combo as Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and the B's head to St. Louis to take on Ryan O'Reilly, Robert Thomas and the Blues. The Blues won 4-2 in the first matchup this season between the teams (April 12 in Boston) on the strength of a two-goal outing from Vladimir Tarasenko.

          Taking a peek at the standings, the Blues are battling with the Minnesota Wild for home-ice advantage in the No. 2 vs. No. 3 Central Division series; the Wild will square off with the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. The Bruins are currently the first wild card in the Eastern Conference, which would likely earn them an opening-round matchup against the Metropolitan Division champions (the Carolina Hurricanes currently lead the New York Rangers by two points).

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Tuesday's games
          Monday night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 St. Louis Blues vs. C3 Minnesota Wild
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available to stream on ESPN+.

          Philadelphia Flyers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Minnesota Wild at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
          Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)
          Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)
          Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
          Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Calgary Flames 5, Chicago Blackhawks 2
          Washington Capitals 3, Colorado Avalanche 2
          Carolina Hurricanes 5, Arizona Coyotes 3
          New Jersey Devils 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2
          Seattle Kraken 4, Ottawa Senators 2
          Vancouver Canucks 6, Dallas Stars 2

          Expanded standings

          Note: x = clinched playoff spot; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated

          Atlantic Division

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 114
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. PHI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ STL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ TB (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. WPG (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. WPG (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ VGK (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ TOR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          z - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 116
          Regulation wins: 45
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 7
          Next game: @ MTL (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ NYR (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ ARI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. CHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Calgary Flames

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 74%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. WSH (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 21%
          Tragic number: 8

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 19%
          Tragic number: 9

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. LA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Next game: vs. COL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 21

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 57
          Regulation wins: 18

          5. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 15

          6. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 18

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 23

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 20

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 31

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33

          Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.

          • Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.