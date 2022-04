The 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs represent a return to normalcy, after a bubble-encased postseason in 2020 and a 2021 tournament that featured realigned intradivisional play, followed by a rebracketing for the final two rounds. Sixteen teams have qualified for a shot, but only one will get to skate the sacred chalice this June.

From the first round all the way through the Stanley Cup Final, ESPN has you covered, including the first 12 games of the playoffs all on ESPN networks, as well as the entire Cup finals on ABC and ESPN+.

Plus, tune in to The Point every weekday afternoon throughout the playoffs for analysis, storytelling and previews of that night's action. And if you miss anything, watch full-game replays on demand on ESPN+, along with highlights from every game on In The Crease.

Read on for the full playoff picture, including previews, analysis, highlights, schedule and more for each team and series.

First round

Jump to:

Atlantic: FLA-WSH | TOR-TB

Metro: CAR-BOS | NYR-PIT

Central: COL-NSH | MIN-STL

Pacific: CGY-DAL | EDM-LA

Atlantic Division

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season records:

Panthers: 58-18-6, 122 points

Capitals: 44-26-12, 100 points

Leading scorers:

Panthers: LW Jonathan Huberdeau, 115 points (30 G, 85 A)

Capitals: LW Alex Ovechkin, 90 points (50 G, 40 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at FLA): Tues., May 3, 7:30 ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 (at FLA): Thurs., May 5, 7:30 ET (TBS)

Game 3 (at WSH): Sat., May 7, 1 ET (ESPN)

Game 4 (at WSH): Mon., May 9, 7 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at FLA): TBA

Game 6 (at WSH): TBA

Game 7 (at FLA): TBA

Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Regular season records:

Maple Leafs: 54-21-7, 115 points

Lightning: 51-23-8, 110 points

Leading scorers:

Maple Leafs: C Auston Matthews, 106 points (60 G, 46 A)

Lightning: C Steven Stamkos, 106 points (42 G, 64 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at TOR): Mon., May 2, 7:30 ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 (at TOR): Weds., May 4, 7:30 ET (ESPN2)

Game 3 (at TB): Fri., May 6, 7:30 ET (TBS)

Game 4 (at TB): Sun., May 8, 7 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at TOR): TBA

Game 6 (at TB): TBA

Game 7 (at TOR): TBA

Metropolitan Division

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Regular season records:

Hurricanes: 54-20-8, 116 points

Bruins: 51-26-5, 107 points

Leading scorers:

Hurricanes: C Sebastian Aho, 81 points (37 G, 44 A)

Bruins: LW Brad Marchand, 80 points (32 G, 48 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at CAR): Mon., May 2, 7 ET (ESPN)

Game 2 (at CAR): Weds., May 4, 7 ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (at BOS): Fri., May 6, 7 ET (TNT)

Game 4 (at BOS): Sun., May 8, 12:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 5 (at CAR): TBA

Game 6 (at BOS): TBA

Game 7 (at CAR): TBA

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Regular season records:

Rangers: 52-24-6, 110 points

Penguins: 46-25-11, 103 points

Leading scorers:

Rangers: LW Artemi Panarin, 96 points (22 G, 74 A)

Penguins: C Sidney Crosby, 84 points (31 G, 53 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at NYR): Tues., May 3, 7 ET (ESPN)

Game 2 (at NYR): Thurs., May 5, 7 ET (TNT)

Game 3 (at PIT): Sat., May 7, 7 ET (TNT)

Game 4 (at PIT): Mon., May 9, 7 ET (ESPN)

Game 5 (at NYR): TBA

Game 6 (at PIT): TBA

Game 7 (at NYR): TBA

Central Division

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Regular season records:

Avalanche: 56-19-7, 119 points

Predators: 45-30-7, 97 points

Leading scorers:

Avalanche: RW Mikko Rantanen, 92 points (36 G, 56 A)

Predators: D Roman Josi, 95 points (23 G, 72 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at COL): Tues., May 3, 9:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 2 (at COL): Thurs., May 5, 9:30 ET (TNT)

Game 3 (at NSH): Sat., May 7, 4:30 ET (TNT)

Game 4 (at NSH): Mon., May 9, 9:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 5 (at COL): TBA

Game 6 (at NSH): TBA

Game 7 (at COL): TBA

Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images

Regular season records:

Wild: 53-22-7, 113 points

Blues: 49-22-11, 109 points

Leading scorers:

Wild: LW Kirill Kaprizov, 108 points (47 G, 61 A)

Blues: RW Vladimir Tarasenko, 82 points (34 G, 48 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at MIN): Mon., May 2, 9:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 2 (at MIN): Weds., May 4, 9:30 ET (ESPN)

Game 3 (at STL): Fri., May 6, 9:30 ET (TNT)

Game 4 (at STL): Sun., May 8, 4:30 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at MIN): TBA

Game 6 (at STL): TBA

Game 7 (at MIN): TBA

Pacific Division

Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Regular season records:

Flames: 50-21-11, 111 points

Stars: 46-30-6, 98 points

Leading scorers:

Flames: LW Johnny Gaudreau, 115 points (40 G, 75 A)

Stars: C Joe Pavelski, 81 points (27 G, 54 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at CGY): Tues., May 3, 10 ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 (at CGY): Thurs., May 5, 10 ET (TBS)

Game 3 (at DAL): Sat., May 7, 9:30 ET (TNT)

Game 4 (at DAL): Mon., May 9, 9:30 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at CGY): TBA

Game 6 (at DAL): TBA

Game 7 (at CGY): TBA

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Regular season records:

Oilers: 49-27-6, 104 points

Kings: 44-27-11, 99 points

Leading scorers:

Oilers: C Connor McDavid, 123 points (44 G, 79 A)

Kings: C Anze Kopitar, 67 points (19 G, 48 A)

Schedule:

Game 1 (at EDM): Mon., May 2, 10 ET (ESPN2)

Game 2 (at EDM): Weds., May 4, 10 ET (ESPN2)

Game 3 (at LA): Fri., May 6, 10 ET (TBS)

Game 4 (at LA): Sun., May 8, 10 ET (TBS)

Game 5 (at EDM): TBA

Game 6 (at LA): TBA

Game 7 (at EDM): TBA