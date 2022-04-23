The ABC Saturday afternoon hockey schedule continues this week with an Eastern Conference playoff contender clash, as the Boston Bruins host the New York Rangers, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET and simulcast on ESPN+.

To help get you ready for the game, we've put together a guide on all the key players to watch for each team, including in-depth statistical insights from ESPN Stats & Information, and more.

This season, ESPN+ will broadcast 75 exclusive regular-season games, with ABC and ESPN airing a combined 28 exclusive regular-season games for a total of 103 games. The complete broadcast schedule can be found here.

3 p.m. ET | Watch live on ESPN+

Line: Boston -130 | Over/under: 5.5

Rangers

ESPN Power Rankings: 8

Leading scorer: Artemi Panarin, 96 points in 73 games

2021-22 record: 51-21-6 (108 points), second in Metro Division

The Rangers currently have 108 points in 78 games this season. They are currently on pace for 113 points this season; if they were to do that, it would tie the most points in a season in franchise history. This is the fifth time in franchise history that the Rangers have won 50 or more games, and their 51 wins this season is tied for the third most in their history. Their 51 wins are also tied for the third most in the NHL entering Friday.

When playing on the road, the Rangers have a few players who put up the points needed to get the job done. Forward Chris Kreider ranks fifth in the NHL this season in goals scored on the road with 24 (Alex Ovechkin and Kyle Connor have 26, Auston Matthews 28, and Leon Draisaitl 32). His teammate Panarin ranks second in the NHL this season in assists on the road, with 38 (only Roman Josi has more at 39), and his other teammate, Adam Fox, ranks third in assists on the road, with 35.

Speaking of Panarin, he continues to excel this season with his 22 goals and 74 assists for 96 points, inching closer to his first ever 100-point season in his career. He notched his 19th multi-assist game of the season on Tuesday, and earned his 20th on Thursday, establishing the franchise record for the most in a single season and he extended his team-leading 28th multi-point game of the campaign. Panarin's 74 assists this season are six shy of tying Brian Leetch (80) for the most assists in a single season in Rangers history. He became the fifth different player to record 70 or more assists in a season with the Rangers and the first since Wayne Gretzky (72 in 1996-97).

Kreider continues to have a breakout campaign with a career-high 51 goals, along with 23 assists for 74 points this season. Kreider is the fourth player in Rangers history to score 50 goals in a single season, joining Jaromir Jagr (54: 2005-06), Adam Graves (52: 1993-94) and Vic Hadfield (50: 1971-72). On Thursday, he scored his 26th power-play goal of the season. Only two players since 1993-94 have scored as many in a campaign: Ilya Kovalchuk (27 in 2005-06 w/ Atlanta) and Mario Lemieux (31 in 1995-96 w/ Pittsburgh).

Two players the Rangers acquired during the trade season were Andrew Copp and Frank Vatrano. On Thursday, Copp recorded his second career hat trick and became the third Rangers player to score a first-period hat trick. The others: Kelly Kisio (Dec. 26, 1986) and Don Raleigh (Feb. 25, 1948). His hat trick was the NHL's 13th natural hat trick in 2021-22, and joined Mika Zibanejad (March 17, 2021) as the only Rangers players in the past 40 years to score a natural hat trick in a single period.

Vatrano has totaled seven goals and four assists for 11 points in 18 games with the Rangers. Since his New York debut on March 17 against the Islanders, Vatrano's seven goals rank third on the team (Kreider: 11, Copp: 8) and his seven even-strength goals are tied for most on the team (with Copp).