        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch standings update: The path for the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers to meet in the playoffs

          Codie McLachlan/Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon are two of the best hockey players in the world. Neither has come close to winning the Stanley Cup yet, but if things break a certain way this postseason, one of them could be guaranteed a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

          The Avs have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and are in the mix for the Presidents' Trophy as the NHL's top team overall this regular season. They'll face the West's No. 2 wild card (currently the Dallas Stars) in the first round, followed by the winner of the St. Louis Blues-Minnesota Wild series in the second round in order to get to the Conference finals. Per Money Puck, the Avs have a 43.4% chance of making it that far.

          As for the Oilers, they've got a series forthcoming against the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division, currently the Los Angeles Kings. Win that one, and they'll face the winner of the series pitting the Calgary Flames against the West's No. 1 wild card (currently the Nashville Predators). Money Puck gives the Oilers a 24.6% chance of getting to the Conference finals.

          The still-raging Western wild-card race will have much to do with both teams' paths to another showdown. But we'll be keeping a close eye on their game tonight (9 ET, streaming live ESPN+ for out-of-market subscribers) to get a preview of this possible future matchup.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Wednesday's games
          Tuesday night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Tonight's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available to stream on ESPN+.

          Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. (NHLN)
          Colorado Avalanche at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Arizona Coyotes, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Watch In the Crease on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Philadelphia Flyers 6, Montreal Canadiens 3
          Florida Panthers 5, Detroit Red Wings 2
          Buffalo Sabres 5, New Jersey Devils 2
          Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Boston Bruins 0
          Carolina Hurricanes 4, Winnipeg Jets 2
          New York Rangers 6, New York Islanders 3
          Tampa Bay Lightning 8, Toronto Maple Leafs 1
          Minnesota Wild 6, Vancouver Canucks 3
          Calgary Flames 4, Dallas Stars 2
          Los Angeles Kings 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1
          St. Louis Blues 3, San Jose Sharks 1

          Expanded standings

          Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated

          Atlantic Division

          z - Florida Panthers

          Points: 118
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ ARI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. OTT (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          z - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 116
          Regulation wins: 45
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ EDM (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. SEA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. WSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          y - Calgary Flames

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. COL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 95%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 28%
          Tragic number: 7

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 5

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 6
          Next game: @ MIN (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 21

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 31

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33

          Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.

          • Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.