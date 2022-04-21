The Arizona Coyotes have released season-ticket details for their 2022-23 season at the Arizona State University's new 5,000-seat multipurpose arena, which they'll share with the NCAA Sun Devils hockey program.

The Coyotes are moving to the ASU facility after their lease with the city of Glendale ended, forcing them to exit Gila River Arena after this season. While the team works on plans for a new arena to be approved and constructed in nearby Tempe, the Coyotes will play all their home games at the venue through the 2024-25 season, with an additional option for the 2025-26 season.

Arizona's top season-ticket price for the ASU arena is $14,350 for a full season, for seats near the glass. That ticket and the center ice club seats ($9,840) include club access and concessions. The cheapest full-season ticket is $3,649, for the far corners around the goal where the Coyotes attack in the second period. The median price for tickets under full-season plans is around $157 per game.

The Coyotes are also offering 20-game partial season-ticket plans that run $8,900 for the glass seats and $2,200 for the cheapest tickets. The half season package will have an additional option with 21 games that will include the home opener.

Current Coyotes season-ticket members will have priority in selected their seats. Single-game tickets to the Coyotes' last game at Gila Arena are priced at $54.50 at their lowest.

The Coyotes targeted ASU as a temporary option that would keep the team in the Valley of the Sun as it negotiates a new arena in Tempe. Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo submitted a $1.7 billion arena and entertainment complex plan to the Tempe City Council in Sept. 2021, but it hasn't been voted on yet.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL believes there is a chance the move to a smaller venue could be financially advantageous for the franchise.

"This will tell you why it is they need a new arena: We're not sure there's going to be a material difference between their revenues at ASU and in Glendale. In fact, under one projection that we've done, we think they may do better," said Bettman.

He said the NHL is fine with the plan as long as it's not a permanent solution.

"As long as it's only temporary, I think fans can have a lot of fun with it," Bettman told ESPN during All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. "Think about the 5,000 people, the type of intimate experience they are going to have."