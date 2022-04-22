Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner is undergoing season-ending surgery for a lower-body injury, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Lehner suffered the injury in a March 8 loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia. He left the team's road trip to receive more testing after the initial injury and missed Vegas' next several games.

Lehner returned on April 3 and posted a 2-2-1 record with a 3.21 goals-against average and .889 save percentage.

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer denied that Lehner is done for the season when asked about the report after practice on Friday.

"Not to my knowledge," he said. "It was a maintenance day today. I expect him at practice tomorrow. I expect him dressed on Sunday."

On Wednesday, Lehner was pulled after the first period against the Washington Capitals after allowing one goal on 13 shots. The Golden Knights went on to beat Washington 4-3 in overtime but remain two points out of a playoff spot with four games remaining.

Lehner had also been dealing with a shoulder injury this season.

Logan Thompson will assume the starting goaltending position for Vegas.