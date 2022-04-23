        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch standings update: Will the Florida Panthers or Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup?

          Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images
          8:00 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Though the game on Saturday between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs won't make much of an impact on the playoff races -- the Panthers have clinched the division title as well as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Maple Leafs are six points ahead of the No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning -- we'll watching this one closely to decipher more clues on each club's viability as a Stanley Cup contender.

          A case can be made for any of the East's eight teams to make the Cup Final. For the Panthers and Leafs, even getting that far would be a remarkable accomplishment; the Leafs haven't gotten out of the first round since the 2004 playoffs, and the Panthers haven't won a playoff series since 1996. The Panthers' playoff journey will start with a matchup against the East's first wild-card club, currently the Washington Capitals; the Maple Leafs are currently positioned to take on the two-time defending champion Lightning. Money Puck gives the Panthers 63% chance of making the second round, and the Leafs a 64.2% chance.

          If both teams win that first-round series, they'll match up with each other, with the winner moving on to face the survivor of the Metropolitan Division portion of the bracket, and then on to the Cup Final if they win against that team. Overall, the Panthers' Cup chances this year are 9.6%, while the Leafs' chances are 12.2%.

          As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Tonight's games

          New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres, 12:30 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)
          Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 12:30 p.m.
          New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
          Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks, 8 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
          St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Ottawa Senators 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (SO)
          Minnesota Wild 6, Seattle Kraken 3
          Edmonton Oilers 6, Colorado Avalanche 3
          Washington Capitals 2, Arizona Coyotes 0

          Expanded standings

          Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated

          Atlantic Division

          z - Florida Panthers

          Points: 118
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 102
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          z - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 116
          Regulation wins: 45
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 42
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 77%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          y - Calgary Flames

          Points: 106
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 95%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 28%
          Tragic number: 7

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 5

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 4
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 21
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 5
          Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.

          1. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 50
          Regulation wins: 16

          2. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 59
          Regulation wins: 19

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 15

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 24

          10. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 21

          11. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 21

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 24

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 31

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33

          Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.

          • Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.