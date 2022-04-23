Though the game on Saturday between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs won't make much of an impact on the playoff races -- the Panthers have clinched the division title as well as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Maple Leafs are six points ahead of the No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning -- we'll watching this one closely to decipher more clues on each club's viability as a Stanley Cup contender.

A case can be made for any of the East's eight teams to make the Cup Final. For the Panthers and Leafs, even getting that far would be a remarkable accomplishment; the Leafs haven't gotten out of the first round since the 2004 playoffs, and the Panthers haven't won a playoff series since 1996. The Panthers' playoff journey will start with a matchup against the East's first wild-card club, currently the Washington Capitals; the Maple Leafs are currently positioned to take on the two-time defending champion Lightning. Money Puck gives the Panthers 63% chance of making the second round, and the Leafs a 64.2% chance.

If both teams win that first-round series, they'll match up with each other, with the winner moving on to face the survivor of the Metropolitan Division portion of the bracket, and then on to the Cup Final if they win against that team. Overall, the Panthers' Cup chances this year are 9.6%, while the Leafs' chances are 12.2%.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Tonight's games

New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 12:30 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (NHLN)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks, 8 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Ottawa Senators 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (SO)

Minnesota Wild 6, Seattle Kraken 3

Edmonton Oilers 6, Colorado Avalanche 3

Washington Capitals 2, Arizona Coyotes 0

Expanded standings

Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated

Atlantic Division

z - Florida Panthers

Points: 118

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 4

Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 4

Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 4

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 4

Next game: @ DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - New York Islanders

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

z - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 116

Regulation wins: 45

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 4

Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 4

Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 4

Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 5

Next game: @ TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 77%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

y - Calgary Flames

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 4

Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 95%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 28%

Tragic number: 7

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 5

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 5

Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 72

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 32

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 33

Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16: