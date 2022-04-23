Though the game on Saturday between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs won't make much of an impact on the playoff races -- the Panthers have clinched the division title as well as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Maple Leafs are six points ahead of the No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning -- we'll watching this one closely to decipher more clues on each club's viability as a Stanley Cup contender.
A case can be made for any of the East's eight teams to make the Cup Final. For the Panthers and Leafs, even getting that far would be a remarkable accomplishment; the Leafs haven't gotten out of the first round since the 2004 playoffs, and the Panthers haven't won a playoff series since 1996. The Panthers' playoff journey will start with a matchup against the East's first wild-card club, currently the Washington Capitals; the Maple Leafs are currently positioned to take on the two-time defending champion Lightning. Money Puck gives the Panthers 63% chance of making the second round, and the Leafs a 64.2% chance.
If both teams win that first-round series, they'll match up with each other, with the winner moving on to face the survivor of the Metropolitan Division portion of the bracket, and then on to the Cup Final if they win against that team. Overall, the Panthers' Cup chances this year are 9.6%, while the Leafs' chances are 12.2%.
As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Tonight's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available to stream on ESPN+.
New York Islanders at Buffalo Sabres, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, 12:30 p.m. (NHLN)
Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 12:30 p.m.
New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 3 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.
Seattle Kraken at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks, 8 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Ottawa Senators 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1 (SO)
Minnesota Wild 6, Seattle Kraken 3
Edmonton Oilers 6, Colorado Avalanche 3
Washington Capitals 2, Arizona Coyotes 0
Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated
Atlantic Division
z - Florida Panthers
Points: 118
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 4
Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 102
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Boston Bruins
Points: 99
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Buffalo Sabres
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Detroit Red Wings
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Ottawa Senators
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 44
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 4
Next game: @ NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 4
Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 99
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 4
Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Washington Capitals
Points: 99
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - New York Islanders
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - New Jersey Devils
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. CAR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
z - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 116
Regulation wins: 45
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 4
Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Minnesota Wild
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 4
Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - St. Louis Blues
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 42
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 4
Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 93
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 5
Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. SEA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 77%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Winnipeg Jets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
y - Calgary Flames
Points: 106
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Edmonton Oilers
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 4
Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. ANA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 95%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)
Playoff chances: 28%
Tragic number: 7
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 5
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 4
Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 21
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Next game: @ DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.
1. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 50
Regulation wins: 16
2. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
4. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 19
5. New Jersey Devils
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 19
6. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 15
7. Ottawa Senators
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 24
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 19
9. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 24
10. San Jose Sharks
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 21
11. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 21
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 24
13. New York Islanders
Points: 80
Regulation wins: 32
14. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 31
16. Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 33
Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:
Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.
Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.