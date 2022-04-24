Some rivalries in the NHL have existed for decades; think Boston Bruins-Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks-Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers-New York Islanders, etc. But some of the most heated grudge matches have materialized more recently, such as the one between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The two Florida teams would seem like natural rivals, but the clubs didn't hit peaks in their competitive cycles simultaneously until the past few seasons. And now, their games are simply must-watch for all hockey fans, period. That included the first-round series from the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, and it includes tonight's game (7 ET, ESPN+ and Hulu).

Both clubs are playoff-bound, and this could be a preview of a second-round matchup, should the Panthers defeat the East's second wild card (currently the Washington Capitals), and the Lightning take care of the Toronto Maple Leafs. But we're pretty sure no one will be thinking that far ahead with their rivals on the other side of the ice tonight.

As we enter the final stretch of the 2021-22 regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2022 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins

M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues

P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Today's games

Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-TNT games available to stream on ESPN+.

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils, 1 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders, 1 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Columbus Blue Jackets, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (ESPN+, Hulu)

Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m.

St. Louis Blues at Anaheim Ducks, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights, 10 p.m.

Last night's scoreboard

Buffalo Sabres 5, New York Islanders 3

Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Detroit Red Wings 2

Carolina Hurricanes 3, New Jersey Devils 2 (OT)

Boston Bruins 3, New York Rangers 1

Ottawa Senators 6, Montreal Canadiens 4

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Nashville Predators 2

Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

Dallas Stars 3, Seattle Kraken 2

San Jose Sharks 4, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Calgary Flames 6, Vancouver Canucks 3

St. Louis Blues 5, Arizona Coyotes 4 (OT)

Los Angeles Kings 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

Expanded standings

Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated

Atlantic Division

z - Florida Panthers

Points: 120

Regulation wins: 41

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. TB (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 3

Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 4

Next game: @ FLA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Boston Bruins

Points: 101

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 4

Next game: @ MTL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Buffalo Sabres

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ NJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. NJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 110

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 3

Next game: @ NYI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 43

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. CAR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Pittsburgh Penguins

Points: 101

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 3

Next game: @ PHI (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Washington Capitals

Points: 99

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. TOR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

e - New York Islanders

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. CAR (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. EDM (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - New Jersey Devils

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 19

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. PIT (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

z - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 116

Regulation wins: 45

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 4

Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 4

Next game: @ NSH (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 3

Next game: @ ANA (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. MIN (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 95%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 93

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. VGK (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 85%

Tragic number: N/A

e - Winnipeg Jets

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. COL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. PHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

y - Calgary Flames

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 3

Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 4

Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 2

Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: vs. SJ (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 21%

Tragic number: 5

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 1

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Next game: vs. STL (Sunday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Seattle Kraken

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Next game: @ VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 62

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 63

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 19

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 32

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 89

Regulation wins: 33

