WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout Sunday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. His status moving forward was not immediately clear.

The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left with just a point after Toronto's Alex Kerfoot scored to end the seven-round shootout.

Washington had the chance to move into third place in the Metropolitan Division with three games left to play in the regular season after the rival Pittsburgh Penguins lost at Philadelphia earlier in the day. An unsuccessful power play in OT cost the Capitals after the Maple Leafs were called for too many men on the ice.

As disappointing as it was for the Capitals not to beat the Leafs, losing Ovechkin could be a much bigger deal moving forward.

Ovechkin tripped over Toronto goaltender Erik Kallgren's stick after failing to score on a breakaway attempt. His left arm and shoulder made contact with the boards, and he remained on the ice for several seconds while the arena went silent.

Before he could get medical attention, Ovechkin got to his feet and skated off the ice without his stick. He yelled at officials about no penalty being called on the play.

The consistently durable Russian superstar usually shakes off minor injuries and stays on the bench, as he did earlier in the night when he took a puck off his right shin. But Ovechkin went right down the tunnel this time, and his status is unclear with the start of the playoffs just over a week away.

Ovechkin ranks fourth in the NHL this season with 50 goals. His 780 goals rank third on the career list behind only Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe.

Throughout his career, Ovechkin has shown remarkable durability, even now at age 36. The only two games he missed so far this season were for COVID-19 protocol reasons.

Washington has three games left in the regular season: two against the New York Islanders and one at the Rangers, before the playoffs start May 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.