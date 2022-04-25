MONTREAL -- Canadiens fans chanted the late Guy Lafleur's name Sunday night before the team took the ice to play the Boston Bruins.

The Canadiens played tribute to the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony.

Guy Lafleur, the Hall of Famer who played 14 seasons for Montreal, died on Friday at the age of 70. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP

A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes.

On the boards, the usual ads were replaced by a simple tribute to Lafleur, listing his name, his number, his signature and the years of life -- 1951 to 2022.