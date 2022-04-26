The International Ice Hockey Federation Council announced it has stripped Russia of hosting rights for the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships.

That news came down following the most recent IIHF Council meeting on Tuesday. The tournament had been scheduled to take place from May 5th to 21st, 2023 in Saint Petersburg, where a new arena was constructed as a centerpiece for the marquee showcase.

This is the second IIHF event removed from Russia since that country invaded Ukraine earlier this year. Russia had previously been set to host the 2023 World Junior Championships as well, and both Russia and Belarus were banned in February from international play until further notice because of the invasion.

"The decision to relocate the event was taken primarily out of concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media and fans," the IIHF said in Tuesday's statement. "As was the case with Council's earlier decision to withdraw the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship that was to be held in Omsk and Novosibirsk, Russia, the Council expressed significant concerns over the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from, and within Russia."

An alternate host for the 2023 Championship will be revealed at the IIHF's Annual Congress in Tampere, Finland, during the final week of the 2022 World Championships that runs from May 13-29.