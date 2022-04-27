        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: What's at stake on Wednesday

          Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
          7:00 AM ET
          Tim KavanaghESPN.com
          Tuesday night was of tremendous importance as the races for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs wind down. The Dallas Stars' shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights pushed the latter to the precipice of elimination (their "tragic number" is now one), and it clinched playoff spots for the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville Predators. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes' 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers cinched up the Metropolitan Division title. Finally, with the Colorado Avalanche winning and Florida Panthers losing, the Presidents' Trophy race will continue, as Florida's lead is down to two points.

          A number of seeds have been locked in -- including all four divisions -- but there is much at stake in Wednesday's five-game slate. By earning one point with their shootout loss Tuesday night, the Knights have kept their playoff window open. They'll need a win Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks (and help) to keep it that way. That help will come from the Arizona Coyotes, who are visiting the Stars. Should the Stars earn even one point Wednesday night, they'll be in and the Knights will be out, regardless of what Vegas does in its game.

          Speaking of being out, the "race" for draft lottery position remains razor-sharp. The Montreal Canadiens (skating against the Rangers on Wednesday) hold the top spot, with 51 points and 14 regulation wins; the Coyotes are second, with 53 points and 17 RW; the Seattle Kraken (in action against the Kings on Wednesday) are third, with 58 points and 22 RW. The Philadelphia Flyers are just behind them in fourth (61 points, 20 RW), and skate against the Winnipeg Jets (down in 14th, with 83 points and 29 RW).

          And now, let's check in on the current playoff matchups, along with the Wednesday schedule, expanded standings and the full lottery order.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Wednesday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available to stream live on ESPN+.

          Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
          Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
          Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.

          Tuesday night's scoreboard

          Boston Bruins 4, Florida Panthers 2
          Ottawa Senators 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (OT)
          Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
          Carolina Hurricanes 4, New York Rangers 3
          Edmonton Oilers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
          New York Islanders 4, Washington Capitals 1
          Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Detroit Red Wings 0
          Calgary Flames 5, Nashville Predators 4 (OT)
          Arizona Coyotes 5, Minnesota Wild 3
          Dallas Stars 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (SO)
          Colorado Avalanche 5, St. Louis Blues 3
          Vancouver Canucks 5, Seattle Kraken 2
          Anaheim Ducks 5, San Jose Sharks 2

          Expanded standings

          Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated

          Atlantic Division

          z - Florida Panthers

          Points: 120
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 113
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. BOS (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ NJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          y - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 114
          Regulation wins: 46
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - New York Islanders

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ WPG (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          z - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 118
          Regulation wins: 46
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. VGK (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Nashville Predators

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. ARI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. PHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. VGK (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ DAL (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          y - Calgary Flames

          Points: 110
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ CHI (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 1

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ DAL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 3
          Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 51
          Regulation wins: 14

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 20

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          10. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 29

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 32

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 33

          Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.

          • Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.