Tuesday night was of tremendous importance as the races for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs wind down. The Dallas Stars' shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights pushed the latter to the precipice of elimination (their "tragic number" is now one), and it clinched playoff spots for the Los Angeles Kings and the Nashville Predators. Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes' 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers cinched up the Metropolitan Division title. Finally, with the Colorado Avalanche winning and Florida Panthers losing, the Presidents' Trophy race will continue, as Florida's lead is down to two points.
A number of seeds have been locked in -- including all four divisions -- but there is much at stake in Wednesday's five-game slate. By earning one point with their shootout loss Tuesday night, the Knights have kept their playoff window open. They'll need a win Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks (and help) to keep it that way. That help will come from the Arizona Coyotes, who are visiting the Stars. Should the Stars earn even one point Wednesday night, they'll be in and the Knights will be out, regardless of what Vegas does in its game.
Speaking of being out, the "race" for draft lottery position remains razor-sharp. The Montreal Canadiens (skating against the Rangers on Wednesday) hold the top spot, with 51 points and 14 regulation wins; the Coyotes are second, with 53 points and 17 RW; the Seattle Kraken (in action against the Kings on Wednesday) are third, with 58 points and 22 RW. The Philadelphia Flyers are just behind them in fourth (61 points, 20 RW), and skate against the Winnipeg Jets (down in 14th, with 83 points and 29 RW).
And now, let's check in on the current playoff matchups, along with the Wednesday schedule, expanded standings and the full lottery order.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Dallas Stars
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Wednesday's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market games available to stream live on ESPN+.
Philadelphia Flyers at Winnipeg Jets, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m.
Tuesday night's scoreboard
Boston Bruins 4, Florida Panthers 2
Ottawa Senators 5, New Jersey Devils 4 (OT)
Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 1
Carolina Hurricanes 4, New York Rangers 3
Edmonton Oilers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 1
New York Islanders 4, Washington Capitals 1
Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Detroit Red Wings 0
Calgary Flames 5, Nashville Predators 4 (OT)
Arizona Coyotes 5, Minnesota Wild 3
Dallas Stars 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 (SO)
Colorado Avalanche 5, St. Louis Blues 3
Vancouver Canucks 5, Seattle Kraken 2
Anaheim Ducks 5, San Jose Sharks 2
Expanded standings
Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated
Atlantic Division
z - Florida Panthers
Points: 120
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 2
Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 113
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. BOS (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 2
Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Boston Bruins
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Buffalo Sabres
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Detroit Red Wings
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ NJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Ottawa Senators
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
y - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 114
Regulation wins: 46
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. MTL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 101
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Washington Capitals
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 2
Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - New York Islanders
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - New Jersey Devils
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ WPG (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
z - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 118
Regulation wins: 46
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Minnesota Wild
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - St. Louis Blues
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. VGK (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Nashville Predators
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 2
Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. ARI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Winnipeg Jets
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. PHI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. VGK (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ DAL (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
y - Calgary Flames
Points: 110
Regulation wins: 44
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 2
Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Edmonton Oilers
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Los Angeles Kings
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 2
Next game: @ SEA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ CHI (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Vancouver Canucks
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ DAL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 3
Next game: vs. LA (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.
1. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 51
Regulation wins: 14
2. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 17
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
4. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 20
5. New Jersey Devils
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 19
6. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 16
7. Ottawa Senators
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 20
9. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
10. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
11. San Jose Sharks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 25
13. New York Islanders
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 32
14. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 29
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 32
16. Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 33
Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:
Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.
Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.