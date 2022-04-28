        <
          NHL playoff watch standings update: The postseason seeds left to be determined

          John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
          8:30 AM ET
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN.
          Following the Vegas Golden Knights' elimination from playoff contention last night, the 16-team field for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs is set -- we just have to wait to see which teams fit into which seeding slots.

          Currently, there are eight teams locked into position:

          Starting at the top, the Panthers and Avalanche remain in a battle for the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason. Both teams have two games left; Colorado is two points back, but has a 46-41 edge in regulation wins.

          In the Atlantic, the Tampa Bay Lightning hold a three-point lead over the Boston Bruins for the No. 3 seed, with the loser of that battle earning the East's No. 1 wild card and a series against the Canes. Both teams have two games left, and Boston has a one-game edge in RW.

          The race for No. 3 in the Metro is even tighter: the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a one-point and one-RW edge over the Washington Capitals, but the Caps have a game in hand. The winner between these two gets the Rangers, the loser gets the Panthers.

          There are two races going on in the Central Division. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues both have 109 points in the battle to determine home-ice advantage in the first round; the Blues have a 43-36 edge in RW, but the Wild have a game in hand. Both Western wild cards are coming from this division, but their positioning is yet to be finalized. The Dallas Stars currently have a one-point edge in the standings, but the Nashville Predators have a game in hand and hold a 35-30 RW advantage. The first wild card will take on the Flames, while the second gets the Avalanche in the first round.

          We'll get our next set of clues following tonight's nine-game schedule. Buckle up!

          And now, let's check in on the current playoff matchups, along with today's schedule, expanded standings and the full lottery order.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
          M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Western Conference

          C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
          P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Dallas Stars
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

          Today's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available to stream live on ESPN+.

          Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
          Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. (NHLN)
          Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
          San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.

          Last night's scoreboard

          Winnipeg Jets 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0
          Montreal Canadiens 4, New York Rangers 3
          Chicago Blackhawks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (SO)
          Arizona Coyotes 4, Dallas Stars 3 (OT)
          Los Angeles Kings 5, Seattle Kraken 3

          Expanded standings

          Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated

          Atlantic Division

          z - Florida Panthers

          Points: 120
          Regulation wins: 41
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 113
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. BOS (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 105
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ NJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. FLA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          y - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 114
          Regulation wins: 46
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 108
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. WSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Washington Capitals

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - New York Islanders

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. OTT (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          z - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 118
          Regulation wins: 46
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Minnesota Wild

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - St. Louis Blues

          Points: 109
          Regulation wins: 43
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. VGK (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Nashville Predators

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: vs. NSH (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          y - Calgary Flames

          Points: 110
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          e - Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ STL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 1
          Next game: @ DAL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 2
          Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.

          1. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 17

          3. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 58
          Regulation wins: 22

          4. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 20

          5. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 19

          6. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 16

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 71
          Regulation wins: 25

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 20

          9. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          10. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22

          11. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 22

          12. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 32

          14. Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 30

          15. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 32

          16. Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 33

          Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.

          • Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.