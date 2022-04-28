Following the Vegas Golden Knights' elimination from playoff contention last night, the 16-team field for the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs is set -- we just have to wait to see which teams fit into which seeding slots.
Currently, there are eight teams locked into position:
Atlantic Division: No. 1 Florida Panthers (No. 1 seed in the East), No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs
Metro Division: No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes, No. 2 New York Rangers
Central Division: No. 1 Colorado Avalanche (No. 1 seed in the West)
Pacific Division: No. 1 Calgary Flames, No. 2 Edmonton Oilers, No. 3 Los Angeles Kings
Starting at the top, the Panthers and Avalanche remain in a battle for the Presidents' Trophy and the No. 1 overall seed in the postseason. Both teams have two games left; Colorado is two points back, but has a 46-41 edge in regulation wins.
In the Atlantic, the Tampa Bay Lightning hold a three-point lead over the Boston Bruins for the No. 3 seed, with the loser of that battle earning the East's No. 1 wild card and a series against the Canes. Both teams have two games left, and Boston has a one-game edge in RW.
The race for No. 3 in the Metro is even tighter: the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a one-point and one-RW edge over the Washington Capitals, but the Caps have a game in hand. The winner between these two gets the Rangers, the loser gets the Panthers.
There are two races going on in the Central Division. The Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues both have 109 points in the battle to determine home-ice advantage in the first round; the Blues have a 43-36 edge in RW, but the Wild have a game in hand. Both Western wild cards are coming from this division, but their positioning is yet to be finalized. The Dallas Stars currently have a one-point edge in the standings, but the Nashville Predators have a game in hand and hold a 35-30 RW advantage. The first wild card will take on the Flames, while the second gets the Avalanche in the first round.
We'll get our next set of clues following tonight's nine-game schedule. Buckle up!
And now, let's check in on the current playoff matchups, along with today's schedule, expanded standings and the full lottery order.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta of the NHL.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Florida Panthers vs. WC2 Washington Capitals
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Boston Bruins
M2 New York Rangers vs. M3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Western Conference
C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC2 Nashville Predators
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 St. Louis Blues
P1 Calgary Flames vs. WC1 Dallas Stars
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Today's games
Note: All times Eastern. All out-of-market, non-NHL Network games available to stream live on ESPN+.
Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.
Washington Capitals at New York Islanders, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. (NHLN)
Nashville Predators at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.
San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks, 10 p.m.
Last night's scoreboard
Winnipeg Jets 4, Philadelphia Flyers 0
Montreal Canadiens 4, New York Rangers 3
Chicago Blackhawks 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3 (SO)
Arizona Coyotes 4, Dallas Stars 3 (OT)
Los Angeles Kings 5, Seattle Kraken 3
Expanded standings
Note: x = clinched playoff spot; y = clinched division title; z = clinched best conference record; e = eliminated
Atlantic Division
z - Florida Panthers
Points: 120
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 2
Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 113
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. BOS (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 2
Next game: @ CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Boston Bruins
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. BUF (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Buffalo Sabres
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Detroit Red Wings
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ NJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Ottawa Senators
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. FLA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
y - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 114
Regulation wins: 46
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 108
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. WSH (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 101
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. CBJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Washington Capitals
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 2
Next game: @ NYI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - New York Islanders
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - New Jersey Devils
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. OTT (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
z - Colorado Avalanche
Points: 118
Regulation wins: 46
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Minnesota Wild
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. CGY (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - St. Louis Blues
Points: 109
Regulation wins: 43
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. VGK (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Dallas Stars
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Nashville Predators
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 2
Next game: @ COL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Winnipeg Jets
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ BUF (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: vs. NSH (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
y - Calgary Flames
Points: 110
Regulation wins: 44
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 2
Next game: @ MIN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Edmonton Oilers
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Los Angeles Kings
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 1
Next game: @ VAN (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
e - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ STL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Vancouver Canucks
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 1
Next game: @ DAL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Seattle Kraken
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 2
Next game: vs. SJ (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. The 2022 draft lottery will be held on May 10.
1. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
2. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 17
3. Seattle Kraken
Points: 58
Regulation wins: 22
4. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 20
5. New Jersey Devils
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 19
6. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 16
7. Ottawa Senators
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 25
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 20
9. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
10. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
11. San Jose Sharks
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 22
12. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 25
13. New York Islanders
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 32
14. Winnipeg Jets
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 30
15. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 32
16. Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 33
Notes on conditionally traded picks impacting the top 16:
Columbus will receive Chicago's first-round pick if Chicago does not win either of the two draws in the 2022 draft lottery. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.
Buffalo will receive Vegas' first-round pick if it is outside the top 10 selections. Otherwise, the pick defers to 2023.