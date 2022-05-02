How to watch the NHL playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2

Check out the best plays of the NHL regular season from playoff-bound teams. (1:21)

The NHL season returned to ESPN for the 2021-22 season, and now it's time for the Stanley Cup playoffs. ESPN and ESPN2 will be broadcasting first- and second-round games, with one conference finals series on ESPN and the Cup finals on ABC.

Check out the schedule below to see when you can watch first-round games on ESPN networks, starting Monday with four games on ESPN/ESPN2. Overall, ESPN and ESPN2 will carry the first 12 games of the first round.

How to watch on ESPN networks

Monday, May 2

Boston at Carolina (Game 1), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

St. Louis at Minnesota (Game 1), 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Los Angeles at Edmonton (Game 1), 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Tuesday, May 3

Pittsburgh at New York Rangers (Game 1), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Washington at Florida (Game 1), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Nashville at Colorado (Game 1), 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dallas at Calgary (Game 1), 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Wednesday, May 4

Boston at Carolina (Game 2), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 2), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

St. Louis at Minnesota (Game 2), 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Los Angeles at Edmonton (Game 2), 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2:

Saturday, May 7

Florida at Washington (Game 3), 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, May 8

Carolina at Boston (Game 4), 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Monday, May 9

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh (Game 4), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Colorado at Nashville (Game 4), 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Tuesday, May 10

TBA on ESPN and ESPN2

Wednesday, May 11