How to watch the NHL playoffs on ESPN and ESPN2

The NHL season returned to ESPN for the 2021-22 season, and now it's time for the Stanley Cup playoffs. ESPN and ESPN2 will be broadcasting first- and second-round games, with one conference finals series on ESPN and the Cup finals on ABC.
Check out the schedule below to see when you can watch first-round games on ESPN networks, starting Monday with four games on ESPN/ESPN2. Overall, ESPN and ESPN2 will carry the first 12 games of the first round.
How to watch on ESPN networks
Monday, May 2
Boston at Carolina (Game 1), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 1), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
St. Louis at Minnesota (Game 1), 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Los Angeles at Edmonton (Game 1), 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Tuesday, May 3
Pittsburgh at New York Rangers (Game 1), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Washington at Florida (Game 1), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Nashville at Colorado (Game 1), 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dallas at Calgary (Game 1), 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Wednesday, May 4
Boston at Carolina (Game 2), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Tampa Bay at Toronto (Game 2), 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
St. Louis at Minnesota (Game 2), 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Los Angeles at Edmonton (Game 2), 10 p.m. ET, ESPN2:
Saturday, May 7
Florida at Washington (Game 3), 1 p.m. ET, ESPN
Sunday, May 8
Carolina at Boston (Game 4), 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Monday, May 9
New York Rangers at Pittsburgh (Game 4), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Colorado at Nashville (Game 4), 9:30 p.m., ESPN
Tuesday, May 10
TBA on ESPN and ESPN2
Wednesday, May 11
TBA on ESPN and ESPN2