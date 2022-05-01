Emily Kaplan breaks down the powerhouse teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference that are on a collision course toward the Stanley Cup. (2:38)

PITTSBURGH -- The Penguins will begin their first-round playoff matchup with the Rangers without Tristan Jarry, though they haven't ruled out the All-Star's return before the end of the series.

Coach Mike Sullivan characterized Jarry as day-to-day but indicated the goalie would not be available when the best-of-seven series opens in New York on Tuesday. Jarry hasn't played since being diagnosed with a lower-body injury following a victory over the New York Islanders on April 14.

Casey DeSmith will get the nod when the Penguins head to Madison Square Garden. DeSmith made one appearance against the Rangers this season, playing 4:19 against New York on March 25 before leaving following a collision with a teammate. DeSmith is 3-2-1 with a 3.45 goals-against average and a pedestrian .886 save percentage in seven career appearances against New York.

The 30-year-old DeSmith has played well in the run-up to the playoffs even as the Penguins limped toward the postseason. DeSmith went 8-3-3 with a 2.44 GAA and .927 save percentage after the All-Star break.

Forward Jason Zucker is likely also out for the beginning of the series with an undisclosed injury suffered in a loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Injuries have dogged Zucker this season, limiting him to 41 games.

The Penguins are otherwise healthy, though they face a daunting task in the Rangers. New York won three of four meetings during the regular season, limiting Pittsburgh to four goals total.