          2022 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Every first-round series, plus Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy

          11:00 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The NHL's 32 teams have completed their 82-game schedules, and now 16 of them have a chance to take home the most glorious trophy in all of sports.

          Yes, the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs are upon us. And this year, they're back on the networks of ESPN and ABC, including every game on Monday through Wednesday this week to open the tournament.

          But it's also time for ESPN's hockey experts to serve up their picks on every first-round series, along with their calls on which team will skate with the Cup this June and which player will earn the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

          Atlantic Division

          No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 4 Washington Capitals

          Sean Allen: Panthers in five
          Brian Boucher: Panthers in five
          John Buccigross: Capitals in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Panthers in four
          Chris Chelios: Panthers in six
          Linda Cohn: Panthers in six
          Ray Ferraro: Panthers in six
          Leah Hextall: Panthers in six
          Emily Kaplan: Panthers in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Panthers in five
          Don La Greca: Panthers in five
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in six
          Steve Levy: Panthers in five
          Victoria Matiash: Panthers in five
          Arda Öcal: Panthers in four
          Kristen Shilton: Panthers in six
          John Tortorella: Capitals in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Panthers in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in five

          Consensus pick: Panthers, 17/19

          No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

          Sean Allen: Lightning in seven
          Brian Boucher: Lightning in seven
          John Buccigross: Maple Leafs in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Lightning in seven
          Chris Chelios: Lightning in six
          Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Lightning in six
          Leah Hextall: Lightning in six
          Emily Kaplan: Lightning in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in six
          Don La Greca: Maple Leafs in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Maple Leafs in seven
          Steve Levy: Lightning in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Lightning in seven
          Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs in seven
          Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs in six
          John Tortorella: Lightning in six
          Bob Wischusen: Maple Leafs in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Maple Leafs in six

          Consensus pick: Lightning, 12/19

          Metropolitan Division

          No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

          Sean Allen: Bruins in six
          Brian Boucher: Canes in six
          John Buccigross: Bruins in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Canes in five
          Chris Chelios: Bruins in six
          Linda Cohn: Canes in six
          Ray Ferraro: Canes in seven
          Leah Hextall: Bruins in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Canes in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Bruins in six
          Don La Greca: Canes in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Canes in six
          Steve Levy: Bruins in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Canes in six
          Arda Öcal: Bruins in seven
          Kristen Shilton: Canes in five
          John Tortorella: Canes in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Canes in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Bruins in seven

          Consensus pick: Canes, 11/19

          No. 2 New York Rangers vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins

          Sean Allen: Rangers in six
          Brian Boucher: Rangers in six
          John Buccigross: Rangers in five
          Sachin Chandan: Rangers in six
          Chris Chelios: Rangers in six
          Linda Cohn: Rangers in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Rangers in six
          Leah Hextall: Penguins in six
          Emily Kaplan: Rangers in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Rangers in five
          Don La Greca: Rangers in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Penguins in seven
          Steve Levy: Rangers in six
          Victoria Matiash: Rangers in six
          Arda Öcal: Rangers in six
          Kristen Shilton: Rangers in seven
          John Tortorella: Penguins in six
          Bob Wischusen: Rangers in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Penguins in six

          Consensus pick: Rangers, 15/19

          Central Division

          No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

          Sean Allen: Avs in four
          Brian Boucher: Avs in five
          John Buccigross: Avs in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Avs in four
          Chris Chelios: Avs in five
          Linda Cohn: Avs in six
          Ray Ferraro: Avs in five
          Leah Hextall: Avs in five
          Emily Kaplan: Avs in five
          Tim Kavanagh: Avs in six
          Don La Greca: Avs in five
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avs in five
          Steve Levy: Avs in five
          Victoria Matiash: Avs in five
          Arda Öcal: Avs in five
          Kristen Shilton: Avs in five
          John Tortorella: Avs in six
          Bob Wischusen: Avs in five
          Greg Wyshynski: Avs in five

          Consensus pick: Avs, 19/19

          No. 2 Minnesota Wild vs. No. 3 St. Louis Blues

          Sean Allen: Blues in six
          Brian Boucher: Wild in seven
          John Buccigross: Wild in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Blues in six
          Chris Chelios: Blues in seven
          Linda Cohn: Wild in seven
          Ray Ferraro: Wild in seven
          Leah Hextall: Wild in seven
          Emily Kaplan: Blues in seven
          Tim Kavanagh: Blues in six
          Don La Greca: Blues in seven
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Blues in seven
          Steve Levy: Wild in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Wild in seven
          Arda Öcal: Wild in six
          Kristen Shilton: Wild in seven
          John Tortorella: Wild in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Wild in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Wild in six

          Consensus pick: Wild, 12/19

          Pacific Division

          No. 1 Calgary Flames vs. No. 4 Dallas Stars

          Sean Allen: Flames in six
          Brian Boucher: Flames in four
          John Buccigross: Flames in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Flames in five
          Chris Chelios: Flames in five
          Linda Cohn: Flames in five
          Ray Ferraro: Flames in five
          Leah Hextall: Flames in five
          Emily Kaplan: Flames in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Flames in four
          Don La Greca: Flames in six
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Flames in five
          Steve Levy: Flames in five
          Victoria Matiash: Flames in six
          Arda Öcal: Flames in five
          Kristen Shilton: Flames in five
          John Tortorella: Flames in five
          Bob Wischusen: Flames in six
          Greg Wyshynski: Flames in four

          Consensus pick: Flames, 19/19

          No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings

          Sean Allen: Oilers in five
          Brian Boucher: Kings in seven
          John Buccigross: Oilers in seven
          Sachin Chandan: Oilers in seven
          Chris Chelios: Oilers in five
          Linda Cohn: Oilers in six
          Ray Ferraro: Oilers in seven
          Leah Hextall: Oilers in six
          Emily Kaplan: Oilers in six
          Tim Kavanagh: Oilers in seven
          Don La Greca: Oilers in five
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Oilers in six
          Steve Levy: Oilers in seven
          Victoria Matiash: Kings in six
          Arda Öcal: Oilers in six
          Kristen Shilton: Kings in seven
          John Tortorella: Kings in seven
          Bob Wischusen: Oilers in seven
          Greg Wyshynski: Oilers in six

          Consensus pick: Oilers, 15/19

          Stanley Cup champ

          Sean Allen: Panthers
          Brian Boucher: Canes
          John Buccigross: Wild
          Ryan Callahan: Flames
          Sachin Chandan: Panthers
          Linda Cohn: Avs
          Ray Ferraro: Avs
          Leah Hextall: Lightning
          Emily Kaplan: Avs
          Tim Kavanagh: Blues
          Don La Greca: Canes
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avs
          Steve Levy: Rangers
          Victoria Matiash: Panthers
          Sean McDonough: Flames
          Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs
          Kristen Shilton: Flames
          John Tortorella: Canes
          Bob Wischusen: Avs
          Greg Wyshynski: Panthers

          Totals: Avs (5), Panthers (4), Canes (3), Flames (3), Wild (1), Lightning (1), Blues (1), Rangers (1), Maple Leafs (1)

          Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP)

          Sean Allen: Aleksander Barkov
          Brian Boucher: Sebastian Aho
          John Buccigross: Kirill Kaprizov
          Ryan Callahan: Jacob Markstrom
          Sachin Chandan: Jonathan Huberdeau
          Linda Cohn: Nathan MacKinnon
          Ray Ferraro: Cale Makar
          Leah Hextall: Andrei Vasilevskiy
          Emily Kaplan: Cale Makar
          Tim Kavanagh: Robert Thomas
          Don La Greca: Sebastian Aho
          Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Cale Makar
          Steve Levy: Igor Shesterkin
          Victoria Matiash: Jonathan Huberdeau
          Sean McDonough: Johnny Gaudreau
          Arda Öcal: Auston Matthews
          Kristen Shilton: Elias Lindholm
          Bob Wischusen: Nathan MacKinnon
          Greg Wyshynski: Aleksander Barkov

          Totals: Makar (3), Barkov (2), Huberdeau (2), Aho (2), MacKinnon (2), Kaprizov (1), Vasilevskiy (1), Thomas (1), Shesterkin (1), Gaudreau (1), Matthews (1), Lindholm (1)