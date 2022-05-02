2022 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Every first-round series, plus Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy

The NHL's 32 teams have completed their 82-game schedules, and now 16 of them have a chance to take home the most glorious trophy in all of sports.
Yes, the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs are upon us. And this year, they're back on the networks of ESPN and ABC, including every game on Monday through Wednesday this week to open the tournament.
But it's also time for ESPN's hockey experts to serve up their picks on every first-round series, along with their calls on which team will skate with the Cup this June and which player will earn the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.
Jump ahead:
FLA-WSH | TOR-TB
CAR-BOS | NYR-PIT
COL-NSH | MIN-STL
CGY-DAL | EDM-LA
Stanley Cup champ
Conn Smythe
Atlantic Division
No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 4 Washington Capitals
Sean Allen: Panthers in five
Brian Boucher: Panthers in five
John Buccigross: Capitals in seven
Sachin Chandan: Panthers in four
Chris Chelios: Panthers in six
Linda Cohn: Panthers in six
Ray Ferraro: Panthers in six
Leah Hextall: Panthers in six
Emily Kaplan: Panthers in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Panthers in five
Don La Greca: Panthers in five
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in six
Steve Levy: Panthers in five
Victoria Matiash: Panthers in five
Arda Öcal: Panthers in four
Kristen Shilton: Panthers in six
John Tortorella: Capitals in seven
Bob Wischusen: Panthers in six
Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in five
Consensus pick: Panthers, 17/19
Do the Lightning have what it takes to three-peat?
John Buccigross examines the historical run the Tampa Bay Lightning have had over the past two seasons.
No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Sean Allen: Lightning in seven
Brian Boucher: Lightning in seven
John Buccigross: Maple Leafs in seven
Sachin Chandan: Lightning in seven
Chris Chelios: Lightning in six
Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven
Ray Ferraro: Lightning in six
Leah Hextall: Lightning in six
Emily Kaplan: Lightning in six
Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in six
Don La Greca: Maple Leafs in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Maple Leafs in seven
Steve Levy: Lightning in seven
Victoria Matiash: Lightning in seven
Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs in seven
Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs in six
John Tortorella: Lightning in six
Bob Wischusen: Maple Leafs in six
Greg Wyshynski: Maple Leafs in six
Consensus pick: Lightning, 12/19
Metropolitan Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
Sean Allen: Bruins in six
Brian Boucher: Canes in six
John Buccigross: Bruins in seven
Sachin Chandan: Canes in five
Chris Chelios: Bruins in six
Linda Cohn: Canes in six
Ray Ferraro: Canes in seven
Leah Hextall: Bruins in seven
Emily Kaplan: Canes in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Bruins in six
Don La Greca: Canes in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Canes in six
Steve Levy: Bruins in seven
Victoria Matiash: Canes in six
Arda Öcal: Bruins in seven
Kristen Shilton: Canes in five
John Tortorella: Canes in seven
Bob Wischusen: Canes in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Bruins in seven
Consensus pick: Canes, 11/19
The biggest storylines of the NHL's Eastern Conference playoffs
Emily Kaplan breaks down the powerhouse teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference that are on a collision course toward the Stanley Cup.
No. 2 New York Rangers vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Sean Allen: Rangers in six
Brian Boucher: Rangers in six
John Buccigross: Rangers in five
Sachin Chandan: Rangers in six
Chris Chelios: Rangers in six
Linda Cohn: Rangers in seven
Ray Ferraro: Rangers in six
Leah Hextall: Penguins in six
Emily Kaplan: Rangers in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Rangers in five
Don La Greca: Rangers in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Penguins in seven
Steve Levy: Rangers in six
Victoria Matiash: Rangers in six
Arda Öcal: Rangers in six
Kristen Shilton: Rangers in seven
John Tortorella: Penguins in six
Bob Wischusen: Rangers in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Penguins in six
Consensus pick: Rangers, 15/19
Central Division
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
Sean Allen: Avs in four
Brian Boucher: Avs in five
John Buccigross: Avs in seven
Sachin Chandan: Avs in four
Chris Chelios: Avs in five
Linda Cohn: Avs in six
Ray Ferraro: Avs in five
Leah Hextall: Avs in five
Emily Kaplan: Avs in five
Tim Kavanagh: Avs in six
Don La Greca: Avs in five
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avs in five
Steve Levy: Avs in five
Victoria Matiash: Avs in five
Arda Öcal: Avs in five
Kristen Shilton: Avs in five
John Tortorella: Avs in six
Bob Wischusen: Avs in five
Greg Wyshynski: Avs in five
Consensus pick: Avs, 19/19
Are the Avalanche ready to face the playoffs this season?
It has been 21 years since the Colorado Avalanche last reached the Stanley Cup Final, but as one of the leading contenders heading into the playoffs, they hope to end that drought.
No. 2 Minnesota Wild vs. No. 3 St. Louis Blues
Sean Allen: Blues in six
Brian Boucher: Wild in seven
John Buccigross: Wild in seven
Sachin Chandan: Blues in six
Chris Chelios: Blues in seven
Linda Cohn: Wild in seven
Ray Ferraro: Wild in seven
Leah Hextall: Wild in seven
Emily Kaplan: Blues in seven
Tim Kavanagh: Blues in six
Don La Greca: Blues in seven
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Blues in seven
Steve Levy: Wild in seven
Victoria Matiash: Wild in seven
Arda Öcal: Wild in six
Kristen Shilton: Wild in seven
John Tortorella: Wild in seven
Bob Wischusen: Wild in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Wild in six
Consensus pick: Wild, 12/19
Pacific Division
No. 1 Calgary Flames vs. No. 4 Dallas Stars
Sean Allen: Flames in six
Brian Boucher: Flames in four
John Buccigross: Flames in seven
Sachin Chandan: Flames in five
Chris Chelios: Flames in five
Linda Cohn: Flames in five
Ray Ferraro: Flames in five
Leah Hextall: Flames in five
Emily Kaplan: Flames in six
Tim Kavanagh: Flames in four
Don La Greca: Flames in six
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Flames in five
Steve Levy: Flames in five
Victoria Matiash: Flames in six
Arda Öcal: Flames in five
Kristen Shilton: Flames in five
John Tortorella: Flames in five
Bob Wischusen: Flames in six
Greg Wyshynski: Flames in four
Consensus pick: Flames, 19/19
How the hockey smile became a badge of honor
Take a look at how the hockey smile became such a large staple in the sport.
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings
Sean Allen: Oilers in five
Brian Boucher: Kings in seven
John Buccigross: Oilers in seven
Sachin Chandan: Oilers in seven
Chris Chelios: Oilers in five
Linda Cohn: Oilers in six
Ray Ferraro: Oilers in seven
Leah Hextall: Oilers in six
Emily Kaplan: Oilers in six
Tim Kavanagh: Oilers in seven
Don La Greca: Oilers in five
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Oilers in six
Steve Levy: Oilers in seven
Victoria Matiash: Kings in six
Arda Öcal: Oilers in six
Kristen Shilton: Kings in seven
John Tortorella: Kings in seven
Bob Wischusen: Oilers in seven
Greg Wyshynski: Oilers in six
Consensus pick: Oilers, 15/19
Stanley Cup champ
Sean Allen: Panthers
Brian Boucher: Canes
John Buccigross: Wild
Ryan Callahan: Flames
Sachin Chandan: Panthers
Linda Cohn: Avs
Ray Ferraro: Avs
Leah Hextall: Lightning
Emily Kaplan: Avs
Tim Kavanagh: Blues
Don La Greca: Canes
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avs
Steve Levy: Rangers
Victoria Matiash: Panthers
Sean McDonough: Flames
Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs
Kristen Shilton: Flames
John Tortorella: Canes
Bob Wischusen: Avs
Greg Wyshynski: Panthers
Totals: Avs (5), Panthers (4), Canes (3), Flames (3), Wild (1), Lightning (1), Blues (1), Rangers (1), Maple Leafs (1)
Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP)
Sean Allen: Aleksander Barkov
Brian Boucher: Sebastian Aho
John Buccigross: Kirill Kaprizov
Ryan Callahan: Jacob Markstrom
Sachin Chandan: Jonathan Huberdeau
Linda Cohn: Nathan MacKinnon
Ray Ferraro: Cale Makar
Leah Hextall: Andrei Vasilevskiy
Emily Kaplan: Cale Makar
Tim Kavanagh: Robert Thomas
Don La Greca: Sebastian Aho
Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Cale Makar
Steve Levy: Igor Shesterkin
Victoria Matiash: Jonathan Huberdeau
Sean McDonough: Johnny Gaudreau
Arda Öcal: Auston Matthews
Kristen Shilton: Elias Lindholm
Bob Wischusen: Nathan MacKinnon
Greg Wyshynski: Aleksander Barkov
Totals: Makar (3), Barkov (2), Huberdeau (2), Aho (2), MacKinnon (2), Kaprizov (1), Vasilevskiy (1), Thomas (1), Shesterkin (1), Gaudreau (1), Matthews (1), Lindholm (1)