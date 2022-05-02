2022 Stanley Cup playoff picks: Every first-round series, plus Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy

The NHL's 32 teams have completed their 82-game schedules, and now 16 of them have a chance to take home the most glorious trophy in all of sports.

Yes, the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs are upon us. And this year, they're back on the networks of ESPN and ABC, including every game on Monday through Wednesday this week to open the tournament.

But it's also time for ESPN's hockey experts to serve up their picks on every first-round series, along with their calls on which team will skate with the Cup this June and which player will earn the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

Jump ahead:

FLA-WSH | TOR-TB

CAR-BOS | NYR-PIT

COL-NSH | MIN-STL

CGY-DAL | EDM-LA

Stanley Cup champ

Conn Smythe

Atlantic Division

Sean Allen: Panthers in five

Brian Boucher: Panthers in five

John Buccigross: Capitals in seven

Sachin Chandan: Panthers in four

Chris Chelios: Panthers in six

Linda Cohn: Panthers in six

Ray Ferraro: Panthers in six

Leah Hextall: Panthers in six

Emily Kaplan: Panthers in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Panthers in five

Don La Greca: Panthers in five

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Panthers in six

Steve Levy: Panthers in five

Victoria Matiash: Panthers in five

Arda Öcal: Panthers in four

Kristen Shilton: Panthers in six

John Tortorella: Capitals in seven

Bob Wischusen: Panthers in six

Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in five

Consensus pick: Panthers, 17/19

play 2:28 Do the Lightning have what it takes to three-peat? John Buccigross examines the historical run the Tampa Bay Lightning have had over the past two seasons.

Sean Allen: Lightning in seven

Brian Boucher: Lightning in seven

John Buccigross: Maple Leafs in seven

Sachin Chandan: Lightning in seven

Chris Chelios: Lightning in six

Linda Cohn: Lightning in seven

Ray Ferraro: Lightning in six

Leah Hextall: Lightning in six

Emily Kaplan: Lightning in six

Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in six

Don La Greca: Maple Leafs in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Maple Leafs in seven

Steve Levy: Lightning in seven

Victoria Matiash: Lightning in seven

Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs in seven

Kristen Shilton: Maple Leafs in six

John Tortorella: Lightning in six

Bob Wischusen: Maple Leafs in six

Greg Wyshynski: Maple Leafs in six

Consensus pick: Lightning, 12/19

Metropolitan Division

Sean Allen: Bruins in six

Brian Boucher: Canes in six

John Buccigross: Bruins in seven

Sachin Chandan: Canes in five

Chris Chelios: Bruins in six

Linda Cohn: Canes in six

Ray Ferraro: Canes in seven

Leah Hextall: Bruins in seven

Emily Kaplan: Canes in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Bruins in six

Don La Greca: Canes in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Canes in six

Steve Levy: Bruins in seven

Victoria Matiash: Canes in six

Arda Öcal: Bruins in seven

Kristen Shilton: Canes in five

John Tortorella: Canes in seven

Bob Wischusen: Canes in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Bruins in seven

Consensus pick: Canes, 11/19

play 2:38 The biggest storylines of the NHL's Eastern Conference playoffs Emily Kaplan breaks down the powerhouse teams in the NHL's Eastern Conference that are on a collision course toward the Stanley Cup.

Sean Allen: Rangers in six

Brian Boucher: Rangers in six

John Buccigross: Rangers in five

Sachin Chandan: Rangers in six

Chris Chelios: Rangers in six

Linda Cohn: Rangers in seven

Ray Ferraro: Rangers in six

Leah Hextall: Penguins in six

Emily Kaplan: Rangers in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Rangers in five

Don La Greca: Rangers in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Penguins in seven

Steve Levy: Rangers in six

Victoria Matiash: Rangers in six

Arda Öcal: Rangers in six

Kristen Shilton: Rangers in seven

John Tortorella: Penguins in six

Bob Wischusen: Rangers in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Penguins in six

Consensus pick: Rangers, 15/19

Central Division

Sean Allen: Avs in four

Brian Boucher: Avs in five

John Buccigross: Avs in seven

Sachin Chandan: Avs in four

Chris Chelios: Avs in five

Linda Cohn: Avs in six

Ray Ferraro: Avs in five

Leah Hextall: Avs in five

Emily Kaplan: Avs in five

Tim Kavanagh: Avs in six

Don La Greca: Avs in five

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avs in five

Steve Levy: Avs in five

Victoria Matiash: Avs in five

Arda Öcal: Avs in five

Kristen Shilton: Avs in five

John Tortorella: Avs in six

Bob Wischusen: Avs in five

Greg Wyshynski: Avs in five

Consensus pick: Avs, 19/19

play 2:04 Are the Avalanche ready to face the playoffs this season? It has been 21 years since the Colorado Avalanche last reached the Stanley Cup Final, but as one of the leading contenders heading into the playoffs, they hope to end that drought.

Sean Allen: Blues in six

Brian Boucher: Wild in seven

John Buccigross: Wild in seven

Sachin Chandan: Blues in six

Chris Chelios: Blues in seven

Linda Cohn: Wild in seven

Ray Ferraro: Wild in seven

Leah Hextall: Wild in seven

Emily Kaplan: Blues in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Blues in six

Don La Greca: Blues in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Blues in seven

Steve Levy: Wild in seven

Victoria Matiash: Wild in seven

Arda Öcal: Wild in six

Kristen Shilton: Wild in seven

John Tortorella: Wild in seven

Bob Wischusen: Wild in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Wild in six

Consensus pick: Wild, 12/19

Pacific Division

Sean Allen: Flames in six

Brian Boucher: Flames in four

John Buccigross: Flames in seven

Sachin Chandan: Flames in five

Chris Chelios: Flames in five

Linda Cohn: Flames in five

Ray Ferraro: Flames in five

Leah Hextall: Flames in five

Emily Kaplan: Flames in six

Tim Kavanagh: Flames in four

Don La Greca: Flames in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Flames in five

Steve Levy: Flames in five

Victoria Matiash: Flames in six

Arda Öcal: Flames in five

Kristen Shilton: Flames in five

John Tortorella: Flames in five

Bob Wischusen: Flames in six

Greg Wyshynski: Flames in four

Consensus pick: Flames, 19/19

play 7:59 How the hockey smile became a badge of honor Take a look at how the hockey smile became such a large staple in the sport.

Sean Allen: Oilers in five

Brian Boucher: Kings in seven

John Buccigross: Oilers in seven

Sachin Chandan: Oilers in seven

Chris Chelios: Oilers in five

Linda Cohn: Oilers in six

Ray Ferraro: Oilers in seven

Leah Hextall: Oilers in six

Emily Kaplan: Oilers in six

Tim Kavanagh: Oilers in seven

Don La Greca: Oilers in five

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Oilers in six

Steve Levy: Oilers in seven

Victoria Matiash: Kings in six

Arda Öcal: Oilers in six

Kristen Shilton: Kings in seven

John Tortorella: Kings in seven

Bob Wischusen: Oilers in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Oilers in six

Consensus pick: Oilers, 15/19

Stanley Cup champ

Sean Allen: Panthers

Brian Boucher: Canes

John Buccigross: Wild

Ryan Callahan: Flames

Sachin Chandan: Panthers

Linda Cohn: Avs

Ray Ferraro: Avs

Leah Hextall: Lightning

Emily Kaplan: Avs

Tim Kavanagh: Blues

Don La Greca: Canes

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avs

Steve Levy: Rangers

Victoria Matiash: Panthers

Sean McDonough: Flames

Arda Öcal: Maple Leafs

Kristen Shilton: Flames

John Tortorella: Canes

Bob Wischusen: Avs

Greg Wyshynski: Panthers

Totals: Avs (5), Panthers (4), Canes (3), Flames (3), Wild (1), Lightning (1), Blues (1), Rangers (1), Maple Leafs (1)

Conn Smythe Trophy (playoff MVP)

Sean Allen: Aleksander Barkov

Brian Boucher: Sebastian Aho

John Buccigross: Kirill Kaprizov

Ryan Callahan: Jacob Markstrom

Sachin Chandan: Jonathan Huberdeau

Linda Cohn: Nathan MacKinnon

Ray Ferraro: Cale Makar

Leah Hextall: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Emily Kaplan: Cale Makar

Tim Kavanagh: Robert Thomas

Don La Greca: Sebastian Aho

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Cale Makar

Steve Levy: Igor Shesterkin

Victoria Matiash: Jonathan Huberdeau

Sean McDonough: Johnny Gaudreau

Arda Öcal: Auston Matthews

Kristen Shilton: Elias Lindholm

Bob Wischusen: Nathan MacKinnon

Greg Wyshynski: Aleksander Barkov

Totals: Makar (3), Barkov (2), Huberdeau (2), Aho (2), MacKinnon (2), Kaprizov (1), Vasilevskiy (1), Thomas (1), Shesterkin (1), Gaudreau (1), Matthews (1), Lindholm (1)