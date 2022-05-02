3ICE hockey league reveals inaugural rosters

Former NHL winger Ryan Malone and Jeremy Brodeur, son of Hockey Hall of Famer goalie Martin Brodeur, are among the players participating in the inaugural season of 3ICE, a new six-team 3-on-3 hockey league starting play in June.

Malone, 42, played 11 seasons in the NHL with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. Brodeur, 25, was a goalie for the ECHL Maine Mariners this season.

3ICE will hold tournaments in nine North American cities this summer, featuring teams coached by NHL legends. Each game will consist of two, eight-minute periods using a running clock on a full-sized rink. Each team has seven players (including one goalie) and competes in a nine week season that will feature six games each night.

The coaches for the inaugural season are Guy Carbonneau, Grant Fuhr, John LeClair, Joe Mullen, Larry Murphy and Bryan Trottier. Beside Malone (Team Fuhr) and Brodeur (Team Carbonneau), among the other notable players named to 3ICE rosters are:

Mike Lundin (Team Fuhr), a defenseman for who played 252 games with the Lightning, Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators.

Jeff Taffe (Team Fuhr), a center who played 180 career games, most of them with the then-Phoenix Coyotes.

Chris Mueller (Team Murphy), a center who played five seasons with the Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and New York Rangers.

Bobby Farnham (Team Trottier), a winger who played 67 NHL games, most of them with the New Jersey Devils.

Jayce Hawryluk (Team Leclair), a center who played 98 NHL games, most of them with the Florida Panthers.

T.J. Hensick (Team Leclair), a center who played 112 NHL games with the St. Louis Blues and Colorado Avalanche.

The 3ICE season begins on Sat., June 18, at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. That's also the site of the league's championship weekend on Aug. 20.

Here are the rosters for the inaugural 3ICE season:

Team Carbonneau: Jeremy Brodeur, USA (Goalie); JC Campagna, USA; Nick Lalonde, Canada; Samson Mahbod, Canada; Aaron Palushaj, USA; Steven Seigo, Canada; Jordan Southorn, Canada.

Team Fuhr: Semus Donohue, USA; Peter Lenes, USA; Mike Lundin, USA; Ryan Malone, USA; Matt Petgrave, Canada; Ty Rimmer, Canada (Goalie); Jeff Taffe, USA.

Team LeClair: Jayce Hawryluk, Canada; TJ Hensick, USA; Alex Kile, USA; Brennan Mennell, USA; Tyler Sandhu, Canada; Dalton Skelly, USA; Blake Weyrick, USA (Goalie).

Team Mullen: Aaron Berisha, Canada; Kevin Fitzgerald, USA; Rob Flick, Canada; Connor LaCouvee, Canada (Goalie); Patrick Mullen, USA; Brock Trotter, Canada; Joe Whitney, USA.

Team Murphy: Mark Auk, USA; Patrick Kudla, Canada; Colton Hargrove, USA; Eamon McAdam, USA (Goalie); Griffen Molino, USA; Chris Mueller, USA; Matt Revel, Canada.

Team Trottier: Kevin Beech, USA (Goalie); Cam Brown, USA; Chad Costello, USA; Sean Dhooge, USA; Bobby Farnham, USA; Matt Foget, Canada; Jake Newton, USA.

There is also a "taxi squad" of players that could slide into the line-ups that includes former NHL players Jared Aulin, Chris Bourque and Leland Irving.