The NHL Department of Player Safety is reviewing a cross-check delivered by Wild captain Jared Spurgeon in Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, a source told ESPN.

With 1:46 left in the third period and the Blues leading 4-0, Spurgeon battled with St. Louis winger Pavel Buchnevich in the Wild's defensive zone. With Buchnevich on his knees, the Minnesota defenseman brought his weight down on his stick and delivered a cross-check to Buchnevich's right ankle.

Spurgeon was given a two-minute minor penalty. Buchnevich played on the ensuring power play for St. Louis, which took Game 1, 4-0.

Spurgeon is considered one of the NHL's cleaner players. He had just 10 penalty minutes in 65 games this season. He was the runner-up last season for the Lady Byng Trophy, given annually to the NHL player "adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

The NHL never has suspended Spurgeon previously.

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday night.