Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars players exchanged blows right after the first period ended. Rasmus Andersson and John Klingberg were both ejected. (2:07)

Calgary and Dallas wasted no time getting acquainted in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The second-seeded Flames and seventh-seeded Stars faced off in Game 1 of their first-round matchup in Calgary on Tuesday, and fists were flying before the first period ended.

The initial melee started with a punishing hit by Calgary forward Matthew Tkachuk on Dallas defenseman John Klingberg behind the Stars' net as the opening frame came to a close. That drew Klingberg's teammate, Michael Raffl, over to challenge Tkachuk, and the two exchanged several blows in a long fight.

Both Tkachuk and Raffl earned fighting majors for their actions, and Raffl received an additional penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Meanwhile, Klingberg and Flames blueliner Rasmus Andersson started another fight of their own while Tkachuk and Raffl were going at it. Per NHL rules, Klingberg and Andersson each received a game misconduct penalty -- an automatic ejection -- for engaging in a separate fight after the original altercation had begun.

"He's acting a little tougher than he is," Klingberg said when asked about Andersson hitting him. "We're going to go after him."

It made for quite a spirited opening to the series by leaving both sides without a key part of their blue line for much of the night.

Klingberg had 47 points in 74 regular-season games for Dallas and carried the third-most minutes on the team at 22:13 per night. Andersson was the Flames' leader in ice time at 22:40 per game, while adding 50 points in 82 games.

Calgary took Game 1 in a 1-0 shutout, with the contest's lone goal coming from Elias Lindholm.