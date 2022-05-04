Tom Wilson suffers an injury in the first period which forces him to exit the Capitals' Game 1 win. (0:34)

Tom Wilson's injury causes him to leave the game in the 1st (0:34)

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will be a game-time decision for Game 2 of the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Florida Panthers after suffering a lower-body injury in Game 1 on Tuesday.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said Wilson is getting treatment Wednesday.

Wilson's goal in the first period opened the scoring in the Capitals' 4-2 win, but he left shortly after. It was not clear how he was injured. He came back to take a few laps around the ice during a TV timeout, then left again and did not return.

Wilson scored 24 goals and 52 points in the regular season while averaging 18:35 per game.

Defenseman John Carlson, who left in the final moments following a high hit by Panthers forward Sam Bennett, is "fine," according to Laviolette, and expected to play in Game 2 on Thursday.

The No. 8 seed Capitals take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 against the Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers in Sunrise, Fla.