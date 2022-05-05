Tom Wilson suffers an injury in the first period which forces him to exit the Capitals' Game 1 win. (0:34)

Tom Wilson's injury causes him to leave the game in the 1st (0:34)

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will not play in Thursday's Game 2 against the Panthers with a lower-body injury suffered in the first game of the series.

Coach Peter Laviolette made the announcement, saying that Wilson is day to day.

Wilson put Washington on the board Tuesday with a first-period goal before leaving the game shortly after. He returned briefly during a TV timeout to take a few laps around the ice and then departed again for good with a member of the training staff.

The eight-seeded Capitals still beat the Panthers 4-2.

On Tuesday, Laviolette wasn't sure exactly Wilson was hurt, theorizing that it might have been when he tried to check Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and ended up going hard into the boards.

Losing Wilson for any length of time would be a tough blow to Washington. The winger scored 24 goals and 52 points in the regular season while averaging 18:35 per game.

