Evgeni Malkin deflects the puck in the third overtime to give the Penguins a 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 1. (0:43)

NEW YORK -- Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Louis Domingue, who made 17 saves in their Game 1 victory after entering in the second overtime, will start Game 2 against the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Coach Mike Sullivan said that Game 1 starter Casey DeSmith is day-to-day with a lower body injury. Goalie Alex D'Orio was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as the backup.

When asked if injured regular-season starter Tristan Jarry or DeSmith could be available for Game 3, Sullivan said the Penguins aren't thinking that far ahead. He added the Jarry has not resumed skating after breaking his foot near the end of the regular season. Jarry, who started 56 games for the Penguins, hasn't played since April 14.

Domingue entered Game 1 after DeSmith limped off the ice at 9:07 into the second overtime. The 30-year-old journeyman made 17 saves in the second and third overtimes until Evgeni Malkin's goal 5:58 into the third overtime gave the Penguins a 1-0 series lead.

Playing in his eighth NHL season, this will be Domingue's first playoff start. Counting Game 1, he has played 35 minutes in the Stanley Cup playoffs during his career.

"He's confident. He has a little swagger to him. I think that serves him well," Sullivan said. "It's such an important aspect of being a goalie. He believes in his game. I think it's contagious with our group."

Defenseman Mike Matheson said that Domingue likes to play the puck more than DeSmith. "I think that's a huge advantage, for sure. He's really good at it and that can take a load off defensemen," he said.

In other Penguins injury news, forward Rickard Rakell is out for Game 2 and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury following a hit by Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren in the first period of Game 1. It was originally called a major penalty but was reviewed down to a minor penalty for roughing.

Meanwhile, forward Jason Zucker could return to the lineup. Sullivan said it was a game-time decision, but Zucker skated in the Penguins' optional skate on Thursday morning. He last played on April 26.