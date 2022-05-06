The Rangers pick up a much-needed win in Game 2 with a 5-2 victory over the Penguins. (2:45)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the rest of the playoffs after undergoing core muscle surgery, coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Friday.

DeSmith abruptly left Tuesday's 4-3, triple-overtime win over the New York Rangers in Game 1 in the second overtime, and Sullivan said DeSmith underwent surgery Friday morning.

With DeSmith out, backup goaltender Louis Domingue played the hero in Game 1, stopping 17 shots. Domingue allowed five goals on 40 shots during a 5-2, Game 2 loss Thursday.

The Penguins are also without All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry, who is out for the start of the first-round series with a lower-body injury. Sullivan said earlier this week that Jarry was considered day-to-day.