NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Predators coach John Hynes has ruled goaltender Juuse Saros out for Game 3 of Nashville's series with the Colorado Avalanche.

Connor Ingram, Nashville's third goaltender who played well in the Predators' 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado Thursday night that put them in a 2-0 hole, appears to be in line to get Saturday's start in front of the home crowd.

Ingram stopped 49 of 51 shots in Game 2, after the Avalanche lit up David Rittich for five goals on 13 shots in the series opener.

Nashville's skaters tried to take the focus off the net Friday, and took more of a team approach as the Predators try to avoid the dreaded 3-0 hole in Round 1.

"We've got to still find a way to close on them, not give them as much time," Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier said. "We all know in this room that we've got to be better."

Saros suffered a lower-body injury in the final week of the regular season, and skipped the final two games while Nashville's seeding was still in the air. He was later ruled out for Games 1 and 2 in Colorado, and Hynes appears fit to take it game by game from here on out with his star netminder.

Saros exited a 5-4 loss to the Calgary Flames in the third period with an apparent left foot injury. He went to the Predators bench after an interference penalty on Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington stopped play with 6 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in regulation. Nashville's trainer looked at Saros' injured ankle, and the goalie left the ice without putting any weight on his left foot. He limped to the locker room with his arms draped around members of the training staff.

Saros was one of the NHL's top goalies in the regular season. He finished 38-25-3 in 67 starts, the most for any goalie in the league, and played in his first All-Star Game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.