The New York Islanders fired coach Barry Trotz on Monday, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced.

The Islanders missed the playoffs this season after finishing 37-35-10.

In four seasons as the team's coach, Trotz was 152-102-34 and 28-21 in the playoffs. This season was the first time Trotz failed to lead the Islanders to the postseason.

Trotz, 59, joined the Islanders in 2017 after helping the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup the previous season.

Overall, Trotz is 914-670-60-168 in 23 seasons as a head coach. He is 83-79 in the playoffs.