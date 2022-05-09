While the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs are underway, the season is over for many other teams. Some of them have elected to part ways with their head coaches this offseason, including the New York Islanders, Detroit Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg Jets. Plus, there are multiple interim bench bosses whose statuses have yet to be finalized.

Here's an updated list of all of those openings. Be sure to check back as the news continues throughout the spring and summer.

CURRENT JOB OPENINGS

2021-22 record: 32-40-10 (74 points, sixth in Atlantic)

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (WSH), 3rd, 4th, 4th (VGK), 4th (COL), 5th, 7th, 7th (LA)

Projected cap space: $35,376,944

The Red Wings will not renew the contract of Jeff Blashill, who just completed his seventh season as head coach. Detroit finished with a 32-40-10 record (.451 points percentage) and was 26 points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

2021-22 record: 37-35-10 (84 points, fifth in Metropolitan)

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (COL), 3rd, 5th, 6th

Projected cap space: $10,630,833

The Islanders fired coach Barry Trotz, team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello announced. The club missed the playoffs after finishing 37-35-10, following two straight seasons of losing in the conference finals. Trotz had one year left on his five-year contract.

2021-22 record: 25-46-11 (61 points, eighth in Metropolitan)

2022 draft picks: 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th

Projected cap space: $8,803,143

Flyers interim coach Mike Yeo will not be the team's head coach next season, general manager Chuck Fletcher announced. Yeo, 48, went 17-36-7 behind the Flyers' bench this season, as Philadelphia failed to make the postseason cut for the second straight season.

2021-22 record: 39-32-11 (89 points, sixth in Central)

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd (STL), 2nd (NYR), 3rd (CBJ), 4th (ARI), 6th, 7th

Projected cap space: $16,271,310

The Jets begin their head-coaching search, informing interim coach Dave Lowry he will get an interview in the process.

TEAMS WITH INTERIM COACHES FROM 2021-22

Interim coach: Derek King

2021-22 record: 28-42-12 (68 points, seventh in Central)

2022 draft picks: 2nd, 2nd (MIN), 3rd (VGK), 3rd (EDM), 3rd (TOR), 6th, 6th (CBJ), 7th

Projected cap space: $24,741,667

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said that interim coach Derek King remains in the running for the full-time job. The Blackhawks announced over the weekend that assistants Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson will not return to the organization next season, but Davidson said that doesn't affect King's situation.

Interim coach: Jay Woodcroft

2021-22 record: 49-27-6 (104 points, second in Pacific)

2022 draft picks: 1st, 5th, 6th, 7th

Projected cap space: $6,964,538

The Oilers qualified for the playoffs under the guidance of interim coach Jay Woodcroft, who was tabbed after the club fired Dave Tippett on Feb. 10.

Interim coach: Andrew Brunette

2021-22 record: 58-18-6 (122 points, first in Atlantic)

2022 draft picks: 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 6th (TOR), 7th

Projected cap space: $2,710,833

Following the resignation of Joel Quenneville, the Panthers announced that Brunette would take over behind the bench. He guided the team to a dynamic season, as the club won the Presidents' Trophy for having the NHL's best regular-season record.

Interim coach: Martin St. Louis

2021-22 record: 22-49-11 (55 points, eighth in Atlantic)

2022 draft picks: 1st, 1st (CGY), 2nd, 2nd (EDM), 3rd, 3rd (ANA), 3rd (CAR), 4th, 4th (TB), 4th (NYR), 5th, 6th, 7th, 7th (STL)

Projected cap space: $3,359,524

The Canadiens fired Dominique Ducharme on Feb. 9, bringing in Martin St. Louis as his replacement. Though the Habs did seem to play better under St. Louis' watch, they finished last in the league with 55 points.