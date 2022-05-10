RALEIGH, N.C. -- Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said his team will again be without defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm on Tuesday night for Game 5 of its first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

McAvoy was a late scratch for the Game 4 win Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols. Lindholm hasn't played since being leveled on a jarring shoulder-to-chest hit from Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov in the team's Game 2 loss. Cassidy said Lindholm didn't travel to North Carolina for Game 5.

McAvoy and Lindholm worked together as Boston's top defensive pairing in Game 1 before Cassidy juggled the lineup for Game 2, moving Matt Grzelcyk up to play alongside McAvoy and putting Lindholm alongside Brandon Carlo.

Both teams are unbeaten on home ice in a series tied at 2-2.