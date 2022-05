The first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs was a doozy, including five series going to Game 7 -- and two of those Game 7's going to overtime.

Now we're onto the second round, which features four superb matchups: Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers.

It's time for our experts to go on the record with their predictions on which four teams will make it one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final, which is returning to ABC this season.

Atlantic Division

Sean Allen: Panthers in six

Blake Bolden: Panthers in seven

Brian Boucher: Panthers in six

John Buccigross: Panthers in seven

Ryan Callahan: Panthers in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Lightning in six

Sachin Chandan: Panthers in seven

Linda Cohn: Panthers in seven

Rick DiPietro: Panthers in seven

Ray Ferraro: Panthers in seven

Leah Hextall: Panthers in seven

Emily Kaplan: Lightning in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in six

Hilary Knight: Lightning in seven

Don La Greca: Panthers in seven

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Lightning in six

Steve Levy: Panthers in seven

Victoria Matiash: Panthers in seven

Sean McDonough: Panthers in seven

Mark Messier: Lightning in seven

AJ Mleczko: Lightning in seven

Arda Öcal: Lightning in six

Kristen Shilton: Lightning in six

John Tortorella: Panthers in seven

Kevin Weekes: Lightning in seven

Bob Wischusen: Panthers in seven

Greg Wyshynski: Panthers in six

Consensus pick: Panthers, 17/27

Metropolitan Division

Allen: Rangers in seven

Bolden: Hurricanes in six

Boucher: Hurricanes in six

Buccigross: Hurricanes in seven

Callahan: Hurricanes in six

Campbell-Pascall: Hurricanes in five

Chandan: Hurricanes in five

Cohn: Rangers in seven

DiPietro: Hurricanes in six

Ferraro: Hurricanes in six

Hextall: Hurricanes in six

Kaplan: Hurricanes in seven

Kavanagh: Hurricanes in six

Knight: Hurricanes in six

La Greca: Hurricanes in six

Lawrence-Riddell: Hurricanes in seven

Levy: Rangers in seven

Matiash: Rangers in seven

McDonough: Hurricanes in seven

Messier: Rangers in six

Mleczko: Hurricanes in seven

Öcal: Rangers in seven

Shilton: Hurricanes in six

Tortorella: Hurricanes in six

Weekes: Rangers in seven

Wischusen: Rangers in seven

Wyshynski: Hurricanes in five

Consensus pick: Hurricanes, 19/27

Central Division

Allen: Avalanche in five

Bolden: Avalanche in six

Boucher: Avalanche in six

Buccigross: Avalanche in seven

Callahan: Avalanche in seven

Campbell-Pascall: Avalanche in six

Chandan: Blues in six

Cohn: Avalanche in seven

DiPietro: Avalanche in seven

Ferraro: Avalanche in six

Hextall: Avalanche in five

Kaplan: Avalanche in six

Kavanagh: Blues in seven

Knight: Avalanche in seven

La Greca: Avalanche in five

Lawrence-Riddell: Avalanche in six

Levy: Avalanche in five

Matiash: Avalanche in six

McDonough: Avalanche in seven

Messier: Avalanche in seven

Mleczko: Avalanche in six

Öcal: Avalanche in five

Shilton: Avalanche in seven

Tortorella: Avalanche in six

Weekes: Blues in seven

Wischusen: Avalanche in six

Wyshynski: Blues in seven

Consensus pick: Avalanche, 23/27

Pacific Division

Allen: Flames in six

Bolden: Flames in seven

Boucher: Flames in six

Buccigross: Flames in six

Callahan: Flames in five

Campbell-Pascall: Flames in six

Chandan: Flames in six

Cohn: Oilers in six

DiPietro: Flames in six

Ferraro: Flames in seven

Hextall: Flames in six

Kaplan: Flames in six

Kavanagh: Oilers in seven

Knight: Flames in six

La Greca: Flames in six

Lawrence-Riddell: Flames in seven

Levy: Flames in seven

Matiash: Flames in seven

McDonough: Flames in seven

Messier: Oilers in six

Mleczko: Flames in six

Öcal: Oilers in seven

Shilton: Flames in six

Tortorella: Flames in six

Weekes: Flames in seven

Wischusen: Flames in seven

Wyshynski: Flames in seven

Consensus pick: Flames, 23/27