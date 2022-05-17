Maple Leafs star Mitchell Marner was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto, the team confirmed Tuesday morning.

The Maple Leafs said Marner will have no additional comment on the matter as the police continue to investigate the crime.

Police said suspects took a black Range Rover at gunpoint at 7:45 p.m. Monday evening, according to multiple reports.

Marner, who grew up outside of Toronto, had a career-high 97 points this season and contributed two goals and six assists for his hometown Leafs in the postseason.

Toronto was eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.