Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point will miss Game 2 of his team's second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with a lower-body injury.

Point, a first-line center and staple on the Tampa Bay power play, did not play in the Lightning's Game 1 victory on Tuesday after going hard into the boards in Saturday's Game 7 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. He left that game with what was called a lower-body injury, briefly returned in the second period, but couldn't put any weight on his right leg and sat out the remainder of his team's victory.

Point, 26, did not practice Wednesday.

Also not practicing was defenseman Zach Bogosian, for an unspecified reason, but Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he expects Bogosian to play Thursday.

Defenseman Erik Cernak, who left the series opener after blocking a shot in the second period, practiced Wednesday and is also expected to play in Game 2, according to Cooper.

"We've got some guys banged up," Cooper said. "That was a tough shot he blocked there. ... and he was right back out there today, so we anticipate him playing tomorrow."