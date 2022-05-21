TAMPERE, Finland -- Ottawa Senators forward Adam Gaudette scored in overtime, leading the United States past Sweden 3-2 at the world ice hockey championship on Saturday, while Switzerland topped Canada 6-3 in a game between previously unbeaten teams.

Gaudette was involved in all three Team USA goals. He scored the first for the Americans and assisted Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nate Schmidt on the second. The win improved Team USA's record to 4-1 overall, with its lone loss coming against host Finland.

Canada's four-game unbeaten start was ended by Switzerland, with captain Nico Hischier, a forward for the New Jersey Devils and a former NHL No. 1 overall pick, among six players to score goals for the Swiss.

Canada scored all of its goals in the first period before Switzerland rallied with four unanswered goals from 3-2 down.

That puts Switzerland in first place in Group A as the only unbeaten team left in the championship.

The Olympic gold medalist Finns lead Group B after they recorded their fifth win in six games by 3-0 over Austria, leading 39-19 on shots.

In other games, the Czech Republic beat Norway 4-1, Denmark beat France 3-0, and 18-year-old Olympic tournament MVP Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists as Slovakia beat Italy 3-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.