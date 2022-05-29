Darren Helm rips a shot past Ville Husso in the final seconds to send the Avalanche to the Western Conference finals. (1:02)

The penultimate round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs will begin this week, as the Western Conference finals will see the Colorado Avalanche take on the Edmonton Oilers, and the Eastern Conference finals will have the Tampa Bay Lightning facing off against the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes-New York Rangers series.

Given that their series finished earlier, the West teams will get things rolling first, as the Avs will host the Oilers on Tuesday for Game 1 on TNT. The Lightning will travel to take on either the Canes or Rangers in Game 1 of their matchup on Wednesday on ESPN and ESPN+.

To help get you up to speed before the next round begins, we're here with key stats, players to know and more.

Western Conference finals

Schedule (all times Eastern):

Game 1 (at COL): 8 p.m. Tuesday (TNT)

Game 2 (at COL): 8 p.m. Thursday (TNT)

Game 3 (at EDM): 8 p.m. Saturday (TNT)

Game 4 (at EDM): 8 p.m. June 6 (TNT)

Game 5 (at COL): June 8 (TNT)*

Game 6 (at EDM): June 10 (TNT)*

Game 7 (at COL): June 12 (TNT)*

* If necessary

play 1:12 McDavid plays hero with series-clinching goal in OT Connor McDavid scores the winning goal in overtime to propel the Oilers past the Flames.

Leading playoff scorers:

Notes from ESPN Stats & Information