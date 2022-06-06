Wayne Gretzky's final Edmonton Oilers jersey, worn during the team's 1987-88 playoff run that saw the Oilers win their fourth of five Stanley Cup titles, sold for $1.452 million (including buyer's premium) with Grey Flannel Auctions on Sunday night.

It was the most ever paid for a hockey jersey. The previous record was $1.3 million, which was paid for Canadian hero Paul Henderson's 1972 Summit Series jersey.

The uniform top was worn during the controversial Game 4 of the 1988 Stanley Cup finals against the Boston Bruins. With less than four minutes to go in the second period, with the score tied at 3 and Edmonton up 3-0 in the series, the electricity at the Boston Garden went out. The game was called and replayed from the beginning two days later; the Oilers won 6-3 to clinch the Cup.

Gretzky, once Edmonton emerged victorious, had his puck-and-stick-scuffed jersey doused in champagne. The marks are still visible on the uniform today.

Courtesy of Grey Flannel Auctions

He was also awarded his second Conn Smythe Trophy for his playoff MVP performance. Gretzky is still one of only five NHL players to win two Conn Smythe Trophies.

Roughly three months later, Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings.

In the same auction, Gretzky's gloves from the same Stanley Cup-clinching game sold for $204,162.