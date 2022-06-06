Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri underwent thumb surgery on Monday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

It's unclear if Kadri will be able to return this postseason. The Avalanche had already ruled out their second-line center for the remainder of the Western Conference finals matchup against the Edmonton Oilers.

Kadri was injured after being hit from behind by Oilers winger Evander Kane in Game 3 on Saturday, a 4-2 Avalanche victory. Kane received a one-game suspension for the play, and he will have to sit for Game 4 on Monday night in Edmonton as the Oilers look to avoid a sweep.

Kane initially received a five-minute major for boarding. Once the NHL's department of player safety determined that it was a dangerous play and Kadri did not intentionally put himself in a vulnerable position, it considered Kane's prior history (three previous suspensions and two fines) plus the impact of the injury in its ruling of a one-game ban.

Kadri, 31, had a career regular season for the Avalanche, scoring 28 goals and 87 points in 71 games. The center was continuing that production in the playoffs with six goals and 14 points through 13 games.

To begin Game 4, J.T. Compher will slide into Kadri's spot centering the second line, though coach Jared Bednar said the team would need to fill Kadri's absence "by committee" -- indicative of Kadri's important role on the team.

TSN was the first to report on Kadri's surgery.