The New York Rangers will be back at full strength as they try to regain the edge in the Eastern Conference Final. Coach Gerard Gallant said Ryan Strome and Filip Chytil will be in Thursday night.

Strome was cross-checked by Ondrej Palat in the second period of Sunday's loss in Tampa and left the game. He tried to skate before Game 4 but was unable to play.

Chytil took a hit from Victor Hedman in the second period of Tuesday's loss and didn't return.

After winning the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Rangers lost both games in Tampa. Strome normally centers the second line alongside Artemi Panarin, and Chytil anchors "The Kid Line" with Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere, a group that has taken a big step in these playoffs.