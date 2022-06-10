Timothée Chalamet has hilarious reaction to being shown on the Jumbotron at Lightning-Rangers

Timothée Chalamet has been having an incredible run as of late -- he's played Henry V in "The King," Willy Wonka in the upcoming film "Wonka" and perhaps most notably, Paul Atreides in "Dune" and its future sequel. But sometimes, you know, even the current Duke of House Atreides, crysknife expert and Lisan al-Gaib just wants to watch a game of hockey without calling too much attention to himself, you know?

Chalamet was in attendance during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. He wasn't the only celebrity there - Jimmy Fallon, Liam Neeson, Kenan Thompson and more were present to watch the Rangers try to take a 3-2 lead in the series. As is often the case, of course, the Madison Square Garden tried to show Chalamet on the JumboTron. It's Madison Square Garden, after all -- the number of well-known stars that have graced that particular screen over the years must number in the thousands.

Chalamet, however, had a far different reaction when the spotlight turned to him: instead of mugging for the camera, he tried to hide under his seat.

They just tried showing Timothee Chalamet on the Jumbotron and he hid under a chair. @NYRangers pic.twitter.com/YDVDjgtHtL — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) June 10, 2022

Honestly, that's a pretty funny reaction. The man's got comedic timing.