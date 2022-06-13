Barry Melrose praises this Lightning team and puts the pressure on the Avalanche to take home the Stanley Cup. (2:02)

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are set up for quite the compelling matchup in the Stanley Cup Final, and the Game 1 ticket prices reflect as much.

The price for a ticket to Game 1, at an average of $1,061, is the highest Stanley Cup Final Game 1 ticket since 2010, according to Vivid Seats. This average is based on the prices for tickets already sold.

Highest average ticket price for Stanley Cup Final Game 1 since 2010:

2022 -- Lightning at Avalanche: $1,061

2018 -- Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights: $951

2019 -- St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins $779

2021 -- Montreal Canadiens at Lightning $578

2014 -- New York Rangers at Los Angeles Kings: $512

According to Ticketmaster listings, the verified resale prices for available tickets range between $750 and $5,250.

The matchup is between the two preseason betting favorites entering the season. The last time the two preseason betting favorites met in the Stanley Cup Final was in 2009, according to SportsOddsHistory.com. That year, the Pittsburgh Penguins (+500) defeated the Detroit Red Wings (+400).

The Avalanche are seeking their first Stanley Cup title since 2001, while the Lightning are seeking a third consecutive and to be the first team to three-peat since the Islanders started the 1980s with four straight titles (1980-83).

There is so much anticipation for this Stanley Cup Final, that not only is the ticket the most sought-after Game 1 ticket on record since 2010, but it's also the hottest ticket at Ball Arena in Denver over the past decade, ahead of Adele, Bad Bunny and The Eagles.

Highest average ticket price at Ball Arena since 2010:

Stanley Cup Final Game 1 -- $1,061 (June 15, 2022)

Adele -- $468 (July 16, 2016)

Adele -- $360 (July 17, 2016)

Bad Bunny -- $341 (February 9, 2022)

The Eagles -- $309 (September 18, 2021)

For Game 3, on June 20 -- the first at Amalie Arena in Tampa -- prices are a little cheaper, according to the Lightning's website. They currently range from $541 to $2,680.