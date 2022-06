Barry Melrose praises this Lightning team and puts the pressure on the Avalanche to take home the Stanley Cup. (2:02)

It's all come down to this in the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs: The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are poised to square off for the sport's ultimate prize.

Will it be a three-peat for the Lightning? Or the first Cup in over 20 years for the Avs? Our ESPN hockey experts are here to make their picks for the Cup victors as well as which player will take home the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs.

Sean Allen: Lightning in six

Blake Bolden: Avs in six

Brian Boucher: Lightning in six

John Buccigross: Lightning in six

Ryan Callahan: Lightning in six

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Lightning in seven

Sachin Chandan: Lightning in six

Linda Cohn: Avs in seven

Rick DiPietro: Lightning in six

Ray Ferraro: Avs in seven

Leah Hextall: Lightning in seven

Emily Kaplan: Avs in seven

Tim Kavanagh: Lightning in six

Hilary Knight: Avs in six

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Avs in seven

Steve Levy: Lightning in seven

Victoria Matiash: Avs in seven

Sean McDonough: Lightning in six

Mark Messier: Lightning in seven

AJ Mleczko: Avs in seven

Dominic Moore: Lightning in six

Arda Öcal: Avs in six

Kristen Shilton: Avs in seven

Kevin Weekes: Lightning in six

Bob Wischusen: Avs in six

Greg Wyshynski: Avs in six

Consensus pick: Lightning, 14/26

Conn Smythe Trophy winner

Game 1: Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET (@ COL)

Game 2: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (@ COL)

Game 3: Monday, 8 p.m. ET (@ TB)

Game 4: June 22, 8 p.m. ET (@ TB)

Game 5*: June 24, 8 p.m. ET (@ COL)

Game 6*: June 26, 8 p.m. ET (@ TB)

Game 7*: June 28, 8 p.m. ET (@ COL) *If necessary

Game 2: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (@ COL)

Game 3: Monday, 8 p.m. ET (@ TB)

Game 4: June 22, 8 p.m. ET (@ TB)

Game 5*: June 24, 8 p.m. ET (@ COL)

Game 6*: June 26, 8 p.m. ET (@ TB)

Game 7*: June 28, 8 p.m. ET (@ COL) *If necessary

Sean Allen: Steven Stamkos

Blake Bolden: Cale Makar

Brian Boucher: Andrei Vasilevskiy

John Buccigross: Steven Stamkos

Ryan Callahan: Steven Stamkos

Cassie Campbell-Pascall: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Sachin Chandan: Steven Stamkos

Linda Cohn: Nathan MacKinnon

Rick DiPietro: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Ray Ferraro: Cale Makar

Leah Hextall: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Emily Kaplan: Cale Makar

Tim Kavanagh: Nikita Kucherov

Hilary Knight: Cale Makar

Peter Lawrence-Riddell: Cale Makar

Steve Levy: Steven Stamkos

Victoria Matiash: Cale Makar

Sean McDonough: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Mark Messier: Andrei Vasilevskiy

AJ Mleczko: Cale Makar

Dominic Moore: Anthony Cirelli

Arda Öcal: Cale Makar

Kristen Shilton: Cale Makar

Kevin Weekes: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Bob Wischusen: Nathan MacKinnon

Greg Wyshynski: Cale Makar

Totals: Cale Makar (10), Andrei Vasilevskiy (7), Steven Stamkos (5), Nathan MacKinnon (2), Nikita Kucherov (1), Anthony Cirelli (1)