NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year contract worth $8 million.

The Predators announced the move Monday, keeping the defenseman they acquired in March at the trade deadline from the Seattle Kraken. General manager David Poile said they're excited to keep Lauzon.

"Jeremy jumped right into our lineup with his physical style of play and fits the identity that we like to bring each night," Poile said. "At just 25 years old, he's helped us further reach our goal of getting younger, and he is thrilled about the opportunity to continue to improve and develop with our organization and in the city of Nashville."

Lauzon played 13 games with Nashville with a goal and a plus-3 rating, averaging 17 minutes, 6 seconds of ice time. The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman had a career-high 224 hits this past season, seventh most among NHL defensemen, and blocked a career-high 63 shots.

The native of Val'd'Or, Quebec, in Canada, wanted to stay in Nashville after starting his career with Boston as the 52nd overall pick in the 2015 draft.

"My teammates and the entire organization made me feel welcome from the day I arrived, and I'm looking forward to some stability and a chance to help our team that's on the rise and is heading in the right direction," Lauzon said.

The Predators rallied from a slow start this season, securing the final playoff position in the Western Conference during the last week of the regular season. Nashville was swept by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.