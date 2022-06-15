Check out the best moments of the postseason from the Lightning and Avalanche ahead of their Stanley Cup Final Game 1 matchup Wednesday night. (1:07)

We're finally down to the two teams who will duke it out for the Stanley Cup. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche will meet Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ABC) for Game 1 of this best-of-seven championship matchup.

The Lightning need four more wins to complete the three-peat, which would be the first time a team has won three consecutive championships since the New York Islanders won four straight from 1980-83. Tampa Bay showed resolve in the Eastern Conference finals, rebounding from an 0-2 hole against the New York Rangers to win the series in six games. The Avalanche have had the Lightning's number this year, sweeping the season series 2-0.

Colorado has seen little resistance on its way to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Avalanche swept the Nashville Predators in the first round, beat the St. Louis Blues in six in the semifinals and swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals. The team's two postseason losses are the fewest by any team entering the Stanley Cup since 2012, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Since the Stanley Cup Final became a seven-game series in 1939, winners of Game 1 have an all-time record of 62-20. With the action starting in Denver, there's a possibility for fans to see stars rinkside, experience new stadium cuisine and more scenes from the Ball Arena.

Here are some of the best sights and sounds from Game 1.

Gametime threads

The Avalanche and Lightning unveiled their uniforms for Game 1, which have the Stanley Cup logo patch front and center.