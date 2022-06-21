        <
        >

          2022 NHL awards: Finalists, winners for Hart, Norris, Vezina, Calder trophies

          Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images
          7:00 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The 2022 NHL Awards show is set to take place Tuesday (7 ET, ESPN), and we will finally learn the winners of all the awards for the 2021-22 season.

          To help get you ready for the event, here's a rundown of the finalists for the five awards to be presented Tuesday night, as well as a list of all the honors previously announced this month.

          Awards on tap

          Hart Trophy

          The most valuable player, as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

          Finalists: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

          Vezina Trophy

          The best goalie, as voted on by NHL general managers.

          Finalists: Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames; Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

          Norris Trophy

          The top defenseman, as voted on by the PHWA.

          Finalists: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

          Calder Trophy

          The rookie of the year, as voted on by the PHWA.

          Finalists: Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs; Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks; Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

          Ted Lindsay Award

          The most outstanding player, as voted on by the NHL Players' Association.

          Finalists: Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

          Awards previously announced

          Art Ross Trophy

          Most points in the regular season.

          Winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

          Rocket Richard Trophy

          Most goals in the regular season.

          Winner: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

          Selke Trophy

          Best defensive forward, as voted on by the PHWA.

          Winner: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

          Masterton Trophy

          Player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, as voted on by the PHWA.

          Winner: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

          Lady Byng Trophy

          Player who exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly play, as voted on by the PHWA.

          Winner: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

          William M. Jennings Trophy

          Goalie(s) who played a minimum of 25 games, and whose team allowed the fewest goals.

          Winner: Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes

          King Clancy Memorial Trophy

          Player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, and makes a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

          Winner: P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils

          Jack Adams Award

          Coach of the year, as voted on by the NHL Broadcasters Association.

          Winner: Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames

          Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

          Player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice, based on input from fans, clubs and NHL personnel, and decided by Messier.

          Winner: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

          Willie O'Ree Community Award

          An individual who uses hockey as a platform to teach teamwork, humility and respect, and build inclusive communities.

          Winner: Noel Acton from Baltimore