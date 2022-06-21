The 2022 NHL Awards show is set to take place Tuesday (7 ET, ESPN), and we will finally learn the winners of all the awards for the 2021-22 season.
To help get you ready for the event, here's a rundown of the finalists for the five awards to be presented Tuesday night, as well as a list of all the honors previously announced this month.
Awards on tap
Hart Trophy
The most valuable player, as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Finalists: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Vezina Trophy
The best goalie, as voted on by NHL general managers.
Finalists: Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames; Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
Norris Trophy
The top defenseman, as voted on by the PHWA.
Finalists: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
Calder Trophy
The rookie of the year, as voted on by the PHWA.
Finalists: Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs; Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks; Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings
Ted Lindsay Award
The most outstanding player, as voted on by the NHL Players' Association.
Finalists: Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Awards previously announced
Art Ross Trophy
Most points in the regular season.
Winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
Rocket Richard Trophy
Most goals in the regular season.
Winner: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
Selke Trophy
Best defensive forward, as voted on by the PHWA.
Winner: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins
Masterton Trophy
Player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, as voted on by the PHWA.
Winner: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens
Lady Byng Trophy
Player who exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly play, as voted on by the PHWA.
Winner: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
William M. Jennings Trophy
Goalie(s) who played a minimum of 25 games, and whose team allowed the fewest goals.
Winner: Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes
King Clancy Memorial Trophy
Player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, and makes a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.
Winner: P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils
Jack Adams Award
Coach of the year, as voted on by the NHL Broadcasters Association.
Winner: Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames
Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award
Player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice, based on input from fans, clubs and NHL personnel, and decided by Messier.
Winner: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings
Willie O'Ree Community Award
An individual who uses hockey as a platform to teach teamwork, humility and respect, and build inclusive communities.
Winner: Noel Acton from Baltimore