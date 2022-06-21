The 2022 NHL Awards show is set to take place Tuesday (7 ET, ESPN), and we will finally learn the winners of all the awards for the 2021-22 season.

To help get you ready for the event, here's a rundown of the finalists for the five awards to be presented Tuesday night, as well as a list of all the honors previously announced this month.

Awards on tap

Hart Trophy

The most valuable player, as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Finalists: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Vezina Trophy

The best goalie, as voted on by NHL general managers.

Finalists: Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames; Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators; Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers

Norris Trophy

The top defenseman, as voted on by the PHWA.

Finalists: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Calder Trophy

The rookie of the year, as voted on by the PHWA.

Finalists: Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs; Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks; Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings

Ted Lindsay Award

The most outstanding player, as voted on by the NHL Players' Association.

Finalists: Roman Josi, Nashville Predators; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Awards previously announced

Art Ross Trophy

Most points in the regular season.

Winner: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Rocket Richard Trophy

Most goals in the regular season.

Winner: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Selke Trophy

Best defensive forward, as voted on by the PHWA.

Winner: Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins

Masterton Trophy

Player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, as voted on by the PHWA.

Winner: Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens

Lady Byng Trophy

Player who exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly play, as voted on by the PHWA.

Winner: Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

William M. Jennings Trophy

Goalie(s) who played a minimum of 25 games, and whose team allowed the fewest goals.

Winner: Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta, Carolina Hurricanes

King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Player who best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, and makes a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Winner: P.K. Subban, New Jersey Devils

Jack Adams Award

Coach of the year, as voted on by the NHL Broadcasters Association.

Winner: Darryl Sutter, Calgary Flames

Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award

Player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice, based on input from fans, clubs and NHL personnel, and decided by Messier.

Winner: Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

Willie O'Ree Community Award

An individual who uses hockey as a platform to teach teamwork, humility and respect, and build inclusive communities.

Winner: Noel Acton from Baltimore